“Coachella will be insane!” — Internet in frenzy as BLACKPINK's Lisa drops 'FUTW' YouTube Music Nights special stage performance video

On March 19, 2025, BLACKPINK rapper, Lisa, dropped the Fxck Up The World (FUTW) YouTube Music Nights special stage performance video. The track features American rapper Future.

Originally, BLACKPINK's Lisa released the title track music video for FUTW (Vixi Solo Version) from her debut solo endeavor, ALTER EGO, on February 28, 2025.

The release of the latest special stage performance video sparked a wave of excitement among fans worldwide for its impeccable choreography. They expressed their excitement and hoped that the rapper would perform the FUTW in her scheduled Coachella 2025 performance.

Both Lisa and her bandmate Jennie are set to headline Coachella 2025 as solo artists. This would be their first stage to perform as solo artists and not as a BLACKPINK ensemble. The Coachella 2025 lineup was announced in November 2024. It will feature artists like Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK supporters flooded social media.

"Coachella will be insane!" one fan wrote on X.

Admirers expressed how much they look forward to the BLACKPINK rapper's FUTW performance at Coachella 2025.

"BEST DANCER! BEST PERFORMER!! Coachella here she comes," a fan wrote.

"Damn that's was the hottest performance I have seen...One of the best dancers in her generation indeed," another fan added.

"This performance on Coachella would eat!" another fan remarked.

Others lauded Lisa for her stage presence and dance prowess. They also praised the production quality and concept of her solo releases and music videos.

The queen has arrived and absolutely *slayed*! She devoured the outfit, the stage, the vibe, the face, the *aura* — everything and *more*! My brightest star in the universe, shining beyond limits!" a fan wrote.

"She had to remind yall that NO ONE is touching her in the performance department, she's just on another level," another fan said.

"The way all her MV & stage performance are always top tier w/ high quality from production to lightning, the outfit are meticulously taken care & not rushed," another fan said.

Lisa's ALTER EGO debut solo album explored

ALTER EGO features collaborations with several Western artists such as Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, RAYE, Future, and Rosalía. The album delivers high-energy pop-rap tracks and also fast-paced ballads like Born Again.

Here is the full tracklist:

Born Again (ft. Doja Cat & RAYE)

ROCKSTAR

NEW WOMAN (ft. Rosalía)

elastigirl

thunder

FXCK UP THE WORLD (ft. Future)

Rapunzel (ft. Megan Thee Stallion)

Moonlit Floor

when i'm with you (ft. Tyla)

BADGRRRL

lifestyle

chill

dream

FXCK UP THE WORLD (vixi solo version)

Rapunzel (kiki solo version)

The album was released under her label, LLOUD, and RCA Records. She established LLOUD on February 7, 2024, after terminating her solo contract with YG Entertainment.

