"You’ve gotta do what suits you" — Ed Sheeran explains why he wouldn’t be a good fit for a Super Bowl halftime show

On April 9, 2025, Ed Sheeran appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, wherein he talked about his favorite city and why he wouldn't be a good fit for a Super Bowl halftime show, among other things. Talking to host Alex Cooper about being asked to perform at the Super Bowl, Sheeran mentioned that there was a conversation about performing at the halftime show with another artist a decade ago.

The singer mentioned that was the only way he would do it.

"I would definitely go on and do it with someone, just to do the Super Bowl, but I don’t think my set lends itself to that. I don't know...just you know like you you got horses for courses you've got to do what suits you," the artist shared.

The Shape of You singer mentioned that he doesn't think English artists "have the pizazz of Super Bowl" like fireworks and dances. Explaining how he would want to perform at the halftime show, Sheeran cited the example of performing Perfect alongside Beyonce in an ideal scenario.

Ed Sheeran also said that his stint at Super Bowl halftime won't go well unless he performs with another artist, given that he plays using a foot pedal. He added that the preparation for his set requires building things that "doesn't really lend itself to the Super Bowl." Saying so, the singer proceeded to enact the possibility of asking the audience at the halftime show to hang on while he set up his instruments.

Ed Sheeran reveals he'll be dropping new music frequently during Call Her Daddy appearance

Shortly after releasing Azizam from his upcoming album called Play on April 4, 2025, Ed Sheeran talked about dropping new music regularly during his Call Her Daddy podcast appearance.

Talking to Alex Copper, the singer spoke about his vision for his eighth album.

“My idea was because the album is so broad, I didn’t want to just be like, ‘Here’s the single. Here’s the album,’ so there’s music coming every sort of two, three weeks. So there’s ‘Azizam’ now, there’s a song called ‘Old Phone’ that comes out in a couple of weeks, and then after that there’s another song coming." Sheeran mentioned.

The Photograph singer added that he is less about single moments and more about wanting people to "feel the breadth of the record," which was the vision with shooting videos for his upcoming album as well. Sheeran said that he is confident of the songs working because he wants people to hear snippets of the record before the album is released instead of directly dropping the project.

Talking about the variation in his tracks Azizam and Old Phone from his to-be-released album, Ed Sheeran mentioned that the former track was made in collaboration with Persian artist Ilya, while the second track has a Nashville country vibe.

"And the record is called Play and therefore it has to be playful. It has to be celebratory,” the singer said, comparing the distinctiveness of the song.

During his Call Her Daddy stint, Ed Sheeran spoke of his upcoming album being explorative and being made with a "why the f*ck not" attitude. He also shared that he lived in India for some time, working with producers and artists in the region for his eighth album.

