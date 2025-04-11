"Can't wait to hear it live!" — Fans react to Lady Gaga heard sound checking "How Bad Do U Want Me" at Coachella

Lady Gaga is ready to take the stage at Coachella, that kicks off this Friday, April 11, 2025. Gaga will be headlining the shows on April 11 and April 18. A massive lineup for the six day event further includes headlining performances from Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott.
Fans are awaiting the performances of several other stars too including Tyla, GloRilla, Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, Shaboozey, Ty Dolla $ign, and Prodigy, to name a few. Meanwhile, a video has been going viral in which Lady Gaga is apparently heard doing sound checks on her 2025 track How Bad Do U Want Me at Coachella.
The video went quite viral with fans expressing their excitement with the upcoming performance.
"Nice, can't way to hear it live!"
Another user wrote on X:
"OMG IT IS MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE FROM THAT ALBUM I AM SO HAPPY."
"Sounds like a surprise set coming," added a tweet.
"That stage about to get scorched in the best way possible," wrote a fan.
A lot of other fans complimented the singer on X.
"Showcasing her artistic growth and versatility."
"MY FAV SONG I CANT WAIT 😭," wrote a netizen.
"Best song on Mayhem," read a tweet.
Lady Gaga revealed that she wanted to perform Killah at Coachella
While fans seemed excited about Lady Gaga's performance at the much awaited Coachella, the singer revealed the song which would definitely be there on her set. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she spoke about Killah, a song from her 2025 album Mayhem.
Killah, which further featured French DJ and songwriter Gesaffelstein, was reportedly very special to Gaga. The singer told Rolling Stone:
"That was really Gesaffelstein’s baby. I'm so in awe of his work on that record. And we had a good time making it together. The bridge just pops off and it's going to be total mayhem, a good time. I can't wait to play it at Coachella."
The singer, however, did not reveal the complete setlist of her performances. She further told the outlet that she was working alongside New Zealand choreographer Parris Goebel and crafting the set "moment by moment. Lady Gaga further mentioned in the conversation with Rolling Stone:
"I can’t wait to do it… I love singing for people and making people happy."
This time would mark Gaga's second time headlining the event in Indio, California. Back in 2017, she did it for the first time after taking over Beyoncé's slot, when the latter was pregnant with her twins. At the time, Lady Gaga had just released her studio album Joanne, a few months ago.
The 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be streamed live on their official YouTube channel on April 11 at 4.00 pm PST / 7.00 pm EST. Fans can also choose to download Coachella Livestream App to experience the performances sitting at home.
According to PEOPLE, the app also allows the viewers to curate their personalized livestream schedule with reminders so that they don't miss the performances of their favorite artists. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the much anticipated music festival.