Must-try food and drinks at Coachella 2025

Coachella, the annual festival of music and arts, is known for its diverse lineup of artists, immersive art installations, and a vibrant atmosphere. It is regarded as one of the greatest modern music festivals and attracts music and fashion enthusiasts from across the world.

Held in the second and third weekends of April every year, Coachella also offers various food and drink options for festivalgoers. Apart from the music and the fashion, Coachella has also become one of the best food festivals and offers a mix of fine dining with sit-down experiences, along with dessert and beverage shops.

Those attending the festival can choose from a variety of cuisines or get quick bites from fan-favorite restaurants while enjoying the music.

According to Food & Wine, the culinary lineup for 2025 includes over 75 curated restaurants and bars setting shop across the festival grounds at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

This article will take a look at the culinary lineup of food and drinks at the 24th Coachella festival, set to be held on the weekends of April 11 and April 18, 2025.

The best food and drinks offerings at Coachella 2025

1) Restaurant line-up

The restaurant lineup for the 2025 Coachella festival will have restaurants from across the country that will offer a wide variety of cuisines. Festival goers will get to enjoy chef-driven concepts along with street food from restaurants like All Dat Noodle, Chick Next Door, Fat Dragon, Kazunori, and Sumo Dog, among many others.

The restaurants will be set up at Coachella's various centers, including 12 Peaks VIP, Rose Garden, Coachella Courtyard, Sahara Food, Sanora Food, and more.

Food vendors who will be serving guests include:

Bang Bang Noodles: Specializing in Biang Biang (hand-pulled) noodles, the brand evolved from a street food experiment into a hotspot in downtown LA. Chef Robert Lee offers dry or soup noodles, dumplings, pancakes, and more.

Specializing in Biang Biang (hand-pulled) noodles, the brand evolved from a street food experiment into a hotspot in downtown LA. Chef Robert Lee offers dry or soup noodles, dumplings, pancakes, and more. Tacos 1986 : Owners Victor Delgado and Jorge “Joy” Alvarez-Tostado are set to bring back their Tijuana Style Tacos this year. Known for using fresh ingredients and handmade tortillas, Tacos 1986's fan-favorite menu items include Adobada Taco, Asada Taco, and more.

: Owners Victor Delgado and Jorge “Joy” Alvarez-Tostado are set to bring back their Tijuana Style Tacos this year. Known for using fresh ingredients and handmade tortillas, Tacos 1986's fan-favorite menu items include Adobada Taco, Asada Taco, and more. Alfalfa : Serving as an all-day eatery, Alfalfa will offer guests salads, bowls, drinks, and dessert.

: Serving as an all-day eatery, Alfalfa will offer guests salads, bowls, drinks, and dessert. My Lai : Set to bring bold Vietnamese flavors to the festival, My Lai's offerings include banh mi, spring rolls, salad, pho, juice, coffee, and more. Customers can also choose between chicken, pork, or tofu.

: Set to bring bold Vietnamese flavors to the festival, My Lai's offerings include banh mi, spring rolls, salad, pho, juice, coffee, and more. Customers can also choose between chicken, pork, or tofu. Ronan: Owned by Chef Daniel Cutler and his wife Caitlin, Ronan is an LA gem that serves pizza, pasta, Neapolitan pies, and more.

2) Beverage lineup

The beverage lineup at the festival will feature specialty cocktail programs and large craft beer selections across the festival grounds. Fans can indulge in offerings from the drink venue, which also extends to Golden Hour, TikiBar, and The Cabin.

Fans can indulge in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails (Image via Coachella)

Festival goers can try cocktails, beers, IPAs, sours, and 100% non-alcoholic beverages from the following:

Mixteca : The new agave-centric concept coming from the team behind New York’s PDT (Please Don’t Tell). Led by 17-year PDT veteran bartender Victor Lopez, this new bar will offer agave spirits and expertly crafted cocktails.

: The new agave-centric concept coming from the team behind New York’s PDT (Please Don’t Tell). Led by 17-year PDT veteran bartender Victor Lopez, this new bar will offer agave spirits and expertly crafted cocktails. The Craft Beer Barn : Returning for 2025, The Craft Beer Barn will offer a wide variety of local and regional craft beers. Guests can enjoy IPAs and sours along with some culinary offerings.

: Returning for 2025, The Craft Beer Barn will offer a wide variety of local and regional craft beers. Guests can enjoy IPAs and sours along with some culinary offerings. The New Bar: For non-alcoholic options, guests can head to The New Bar non-alcoholic festival-inspired craft cocktails, wine, beer, and ready-to-drink canned beverages.

Vendors offering options for teas, coffees, and boba include:

Menotti's : Named after Prohibition-era icon Cesar Menotti, the brand offers rich coffee offerings, both hot and cold, led by a passionate team of baristas.

: Named after Prohibition-era icon Cesar Menotti, the brand offers rich coffee offerings, both hot and cold, led by a passionate team of baristas. Lil Boba-Cita : Owned by a mother-daughter duo, Lil Boba-Cita serves boba, coffee, and sweets with an Asian twist and a touch of Latin spice.

: Owned by a mother-daughter duo, Lil Boba-Cita serves boba, coffee, and sweets with an Asian twist and a touch of Latin spice. #JUICEBAE: Known for their cold-pressed, alkaline blends, fresh aguas frescas, smoothies, and wellness shots, #JUICEBAE is set to keep guests hydrated, fresh, and vibrant.

3) Sweet treats

Festivalgoers can try healthy sweet treats and ice creams from vendors and artisanal ice cream shops, including:

Oakberry Acai : Oakberry offers healthy and delicious açaí bowls and smoothies. Their açaí bowls come in visually appealing layers and unlimited toppings. A lifestyle brand, they are 100% organically certified and sustainably sourced from the Amazon Forest in Brazil.

: Oakberry offers healthy and delicious açaí bowls and smoothies. Their açaí bowls come in visually appealing layers and unlimited toppings. A lifestyle brand, they are 100% organically certified and sustainably sourced from the Amazon Forest in Brazil. Afters Ice Cream: This year, Afters Ice Cream will serve guests with an exciting range of ice cream-based dessert offerings, including ice cream scoops, Milky Bun, shakes, and much more.

4) A four-course feast experience

Jim Denevan’s Outstanding In The Field is a festival staple, and the pop-up dinner series will start every evening at 6 pm at the VIP Rose Garden.

According to Food & Wine, this unique family-style meal is set at a table that accommodates a total of 200 guests.

All six nights will feature a different high-profile chef, including Silvia Barban of Briscola in New York, Diego Argoti of Estrano in Los Angeles, and Tara Monsod of ANIMAE in San Diego.

Weekend two will be anchored by LA-based Eric Greenspan, Bryon Lazaroff-Puck, Danielle, and Alessandro Zecca.

5) Indigo Central Market

15 restaurants will welcome the crowd (Image via Coachella)

General admission attendees can enjoy food and drinks at the Indio Central Market, a shared food hall featuring 15 vendors serving international cuisines.

Food highlights from the market include Kogi’s Korean BBQ nachos, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s chicken sandwiches, Forever Pie’s plant-based pizza, Prince St. Pizza’s spicy Sicilian, and more. The tent will also feature a juice bar from #Juicebae and a coffee bar by Everbloom Coffee.

For desserts, festivalgoers can choose their pick from Happy Ice, McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream, and Sandoitchi.

About Coachella

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival made its debut in 1999 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, US. Now in its 24th season, the annual extravaganza brings together the biggest names in music.

The lineup for Coachella 2025 includes Charli XCX, Desiree, ENHYPEN, FKA Twigs, Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott, among several others. The festival will be held on the weekends of April 11, 2025, and April 18, 2025.

