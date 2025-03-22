Little Debbie brings back its Ice Cream Bars: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

Little Debbie is bringing back one of their beloved treats: Ice Cream Bars. The lineup of ice cream bars consists of a wide selection of treats for different preferences. For decades, Little Debbie has been considered a staple in American households due to its variety of offerings, including cakes, pastries, cookies, and many more.

Ad

In collaboration with Hudsonville Ice Cream, these frozen delights are returning to the store shelves with two additional flavors, which were introduced last year, on March 17, 2025, just in time before summer. The article explores everything one can expect from this nostalgic return.

A sweet return from Little Debbie

The classic American brand offers a variety of sweet treats (Image via Hudsonville Ice Cream)

The brand is bringing back two of its classic Ice Cream bars in collaboration with Hudsonville Ice Cream, along with two new frozen treats, which were introduced last year, to complete its lineup:

Ad

1) Birthday Cake

For individuals who like celebrations and sprinkles, the Birthday Cake Ice Cream Bar might just be an exciting return. It consists of a white birthday cake-flavored ice cream base, blended with cake bits and sprinkles. This festive treat has been a classic in the brand's birthday cake snack range.

2) Strawberry Shortcake Rolls

Featuring fruity flavors, the Strawberry Shortcake Rolls Ice Cream Bar is the newest addition introduced last year. This variant consists of white cake flavor along with ribbons of strawberry sauce and cake bits.

Ad

3) Nutty Bars

Another iconic Debbie treat, the Nutty Bars is here in the form of an ice cream. This version consists of nutty peanut butter ice cream with peanut chunks and crispy milk chocolate coating.

4) Star Crunch

Star Crunch is caramel-flavored, with rich caramel ribbon and crispy chocolate covered rice bits. The bar is also dipped in rich milk chocolate.

Launch details and availability

The Ice Cream Bars are available exclusively at Walmart retail stores nationwide. The items have made their return on March 17, 2025, when ice cream consumption usually increases.

Ad

The exclusivity of the launch with Walmart will ensure a wider distribution across the nation.

The partnership with Hudsonville Ice Cream

Hudsonville Ice Cream is a Michigan-based company with over 95 years of existence. They have played a major role in uplifting Little Debbie and bringing their ice cream products to life.

Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie's partnership, which resulted in eight new ice cream flavors, began in 2022. The partnership of these brands has created a variety of flavors along with classic snack cakes like Zebra cake, swiss rolls, cosmic brownies, and so on.

Ad

Read more: Little Debbie launches new Double Decker Chocolate Chip Creme Pies: Details explored

Final thoughts

Ad

The Little Debbie Ice Cream Bars are a combination of innovation and classic flavorings. By transforming the snack cakes into a frozen treat, the brand continues to blend in well with the market trends.

This revival has elaborated the potential for future flavors, as treats like raisin creme pies and banana twin can be transformed into ice cream bars, expanding the selection for their fans.

Whether one is a Little Debbie admirer or enjoys frozen desserts, customers can grab the treats before they disappear from the shelves again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback