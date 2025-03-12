Little Debbie launches new Double Decker Chocolate Chip Creme Pies: Details explored

Little Debbie, known for its classic sweet treats, now offers a new variation of its iconic range—the Double Decker Chocolate Chip Creme Pies. The brand launched this new product in February 2025 as a fun twist on the popular Chocolate Chip Creme Pie.

The brand is known for its elaborate product lineup, including Oatmeal Creme Pies, Swiss Rolls, and Honey Buns. This latest launch of the new Double Decker Chocolate Chip Pie is a fresh take on their classic pies with a familiar rich taste. Little Debbie is a beloved American snack brand appreciated for its wide range of products.

Little Debbie was founded in 1960 by O.D. Mckee is named after his granddaughter, Debbie. It has since become a staple in households across the US. Over the years, the brand has catered to a broad audience by offering comfort treats that have a homemade feel while introducing new flavors.

An exciting twist to the Little Debbie's Creme Pies

The iconic Little Debbie's launches another Double Decker Pie (Image via Little Debbie)

The Double Decker Chocolate Chip Creme Pie is a new addition to Debbie's lineup. It features two chocolate chip cookies stacked with a layer of vanilla creme and finally topped with another layer of cookie for the double-decker effect.

Each chocolate chip pie weighs 4.4 ounces and is approximately $3.98. While the specific nutritional facts are not yet available, based on the other Double Decker offerings, this pie might contain 500 calories, 19 grams of fat, and 78 grams of carbohydrates.

This layered sandwich combines soft cookies and a rich cream in the layers. The creme filling is a sweet blend contrasting with the crisp nature of cookies.

A new step for Little Debbie

The brand has been familiar in the snack sector for a long time, offering its classic range of products such as Zebra cakes, cosmic brownies, and chocolate chip cookies. What distinguishes this new launch from others is its trendy approach.

Although the brand has used the Double Decker concept for other products, such as the Double Decker Oatmeal Pie, it has finally entered the chocolate chip category.

Availability and consumer reception

The Double Decker Chocolate Chip Pie was introduced in late February 2025. Debbie's newest product can be purchased at the primary grocery and retail chains nationwide. Customers can also locate a store via their website.

The straightforward packaging makes it ideal for snacking while on the move. The introduction of the Double Decker Chocolate Chip Pie has garnered a favorable reception on social media, with fans expressing their love for the exciting pie.

The nostalgic chocolate chip cookies and Little Debbie's signature chocolate-filled treats are innovatively combined in the new Double Decker Chocolate Chip Creme Pies. The four-layer pie is an enjoyable sweet with a deep chocolate flavor.

This new release meets the needs of snack lovers looking for a bite full of indulgence. When customers opt for comfort food and indulgent treats, the new product might tap into these needs.

Customers can shop for the new Double Decker Chocolate Chip Creme Pies by contacting their local stores for availability.

