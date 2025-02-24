How to make Ina Garten's one-pot comfort food dinner? Recipe Explored

Ina Garten took to Instagram to share a comfort dish, just in time, with Mardi Gras around the corner on March 4, 2025. She shared her one-pot jambalaya recipe, easy and packed with smokey and spicey flavors.

Jambalaya is a Louisiana staple, popular for its rich blend of spices, sausages, shrimp, and rice. Ina Garten's recipe is true to the hearty, comforting roots of the dish while offering a simpler way to cook it, perfect for home cooks- even those who don't cook often. Because it is a one-pot recipe, there is minimal cleanup involved, making the Ina Gartne recipe ideal for large gatherings and quick weeknight dinners alike.

Ingredients needed for Ina Garten's one-pot Jamabalya

Ina Garten's one-pot Jamabalya has a long list of ingredients, but they are often pantry staples. The measurements given are as per standard US measurements.

Proteins

Andouille sausages, sliced 1/2 inch thick(1.5 oz)

8 Bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, patted dry and generously seasoned with salt and pepper

16 to 20 large shrimps, peeled and deveined, with the tails still on (~1 oz)

Ina Garten mention andouille sausages specifically (Image via Unsplash)

Vegetables

1 large chopped yellow onion (~1.5 cups)

2 red bell peppers, seeded and large diced

3 large stalks of celery, large diced (~ 2 cups)

1 can of whole peeled plum tomatoes, drained and medium diced (~28 oz)

2 jalapeno peppers, minced (~2 tablespoons)

3 garlic cloves, minced (~1 tablespoon)

Grains and Legumes

Extra long-grain white rice, such as Carolina rice, washed and drained (3 cups)

Wet Ingredients

Dry white wine, such as Pinot Grigio (1 cup)

Chicken stocks (5 cups); Ina Garten prefers using homemade stock for this recipe.

Seasonings

Tomato paste (2 tablespoons)

Dried oregano (2 teaspoons)

Dried thyme (1 teaspoon)

Ground cayenne pepper (1/2 teaspoon)

Bay leaves (3)

Fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped (1/2 cup), plus some extra for garnish

Sliced scallions, white and green parts (1/2 cup), plus some extra for garnish

Freshly squeezed lemon juice from 2 lemons (~1/4 cup)

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Kosher salt, to taste

Fats

Olive oil (2 tablespoons)

Unsalted butter (2 tablespoons)

Recipe for Ina Garten's One-pot Jamabalya

As per the recipe Ina Garten shared on the Barefoot Contessa website, this recipe is perfect for beginners and comes together in about 90 minutes.

Brown the sausages (10 minutes)

Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven or a heavy-bottomed stockpot over medium heat. Once the oil is hot enough, add the sliced andouille sausage and cook it for 8 to 10 minutes, until it is browned on all sides. Make sure to turn the sausage slices periodically to ensure even cooking. Use a slotted spoon to remove the sausages and set them aside.

Sear the chicken (10 minutes)

Place the dried and seasoned chicken thighs in the pot, skin side down. Cook it over medium-high heat for about 5 minutes, until the skin is browned, and then turn and cook it for 5 more minutes. Set the chicken aside with the sausages once done.

Saute vegetables (10 minutes)

Add unsalted butter to the remaining fat in the pot. Once melted, add chopped onions, diced bell peppers, and diced celery, along with a tablespoon of salt and a teaspoon of ground black pepper. Mix well, and cook over medium to medium-high heat for about 10 minutes until the onions turn translucent.

Season and deglaze (5 minutes)

Add the diced plum tomatoes along with minced jalapenos and garlic, tomato paste, oregano, thyme, cayenne pepper, and a teaspoon and a half spoon of salt to the pot. Cook this for around 2 minutes or until aromatic.

Deglaze the pot with white wine and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot. Then, mix well.

Protein and rice (40 minutes)

Add bay leaves, chicken stock, and rice to the pot, along with the prepared sausage and chicken thighs. Stir well, and allow the mix to come to a boil. Once boiling, cover the pot and reduce the heat low.

Allow the rice mix to simmer for about 20 minutes before adding the shrimp. Make sure to give it a good mix to ensure the shrimps are evenly distributed. Cover the pot again and simmer for 5 more minutes until the shrimp are pink and cooked through. Once done, remove the pot from the heat.

Final touches (15 minutes)

Stir in chopped parsley, sliced scallions, and freshly squeezed lemon juice into the pot off the heat, cover and allow the jambalaya to rest for 10 to 15 minutes. This allows the rice to absorb any remaining liquid and for the flavors to meld together.

Serve

To serve the jambalaya, remove the bay leaves from the pot first and then garnish with the extra parsley and scallions. Ina Garten's one-pot jambalaya is now ready to be served hot.

Suggested Sides for the one-pot jambalaya

Ina Garten's one-pot meal is filling all on its own, but there are a few side dishes for those wanting to add to their meal.

A classic cornbread will create a sweet and buttery contrast to the spice of Ina Garten's jambalaya. Try this peanut butter cornbread recipe for a nuttier twist on the Southern staple. Some regular, crusty bread, on the other hand, would be ideal for soaking up the flavorful broth of Ina Garten's one-pot dish.

A fresh coleslaw or even a simple green salad will provide a crisp, refreshing side to balance the heat of the jambalaya.

A refreshing green salad or coleslaw would offset the smokey spiciness of Ina Gartner's dish well (image via Unsplash)

This beet and pear salad by Top Chef fan favorite Shota Nakajima will pair well with the jambalaya with its earthy, acidic notes.

Tips for the perfect jambalaya

Here are some quick, often overlooked tips to get the perfect one-pot jambalaya.

Use high-quality andouille sausage and fresh shrimp for best results.

If using frozen shrimp, make sure the completely thaw them, and pat them dry before adding them to the dish.

Don't rush the browning of the sausage and the chicken. Allowing the meats to sear well adds depth and richness to the overall flavor of the dish.

Keep in mind that shrimp cooks quickly, and that it can turn rubber if overcooked. Be mindful of the heat being used to cook, and how long the shrimps are cooked for. Keep checking in to make sure the shrimp is not overdone.

Adjust the level of spice to personal preferences by adjusting the cayennes or jalapenos

Allowing the jambalaya to rest for 10-15 off the heat before serving ensures that the rice absorbs all the flavors.

About Ina Garten

Ina Garten is a well-known name in the culinary world, streamlining amazing recipes into simpler versions that can be requested in home kitchens. Best known for her long-running TV show Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten has become popular for her elegant yet approachable cooking style.

Before starting her culinary career, Ina Garten worked in the White House Office of Management and Budget. She switched career paths in 1978 and purchased a small specialty food store in the Hamptons. Over the years, the store became rather popular, leading to her eventual fame. Ina Garten went on to write a series of cookbooks and host the famous TV show, inspiring job cooks for decades.

Ina Garten's food philosophy is about making meals that are sophisticated yet accessible. Whether it be French-inspired dishes or classic American comfort food, she focuses on rich flavors with simpler techniques. Her one-pot jambalaya is a celebrity recipe reflective of that style- easy and delicious food.

