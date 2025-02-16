How to make Chocolate Chip Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Chocolate Chip Cookies are one of the many desserts and sweets available in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Featuring over 450 recipes, the game is one of the best life simulation titles on the market right now. If you are looking for an easy yet delicious recipe to make, we suggest trying Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Mentioned below are all the items needed to make Chocolate Chip Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley alongside the location of all the ingredients.

Recipe of Chocolate Chip Cookie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since Chocolate Chip Cookies is a four-star recipe, you will need four ingredients in total to make this dish. Here is a list of the same:

1x Cocoa Bean

1x Wheat

1x Butter

1x Sugarcane

Chocolate Chip Cookies can be sold for 373 Star Coins and can restore 1,569 (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@GreymaneGames)

Once you manage to prepare Chocolate Chip Cookies, you can sell them at a Goofy's Stall for a minimum of 373 Star Coins. Another option you have is to consume them to restore at least 1,569 Energy.

The first item required to cook this dish is Cocoa Bean, which can be bought for 75 Star Coins from Goofy's Stall in the Glade of Trust and the Sunlit Plateau. It can also be foraged from these two biomes.

The second item needed for this recipe is Wheat. It can be acquired from Goofy's Stall in the Peaceful Meadows or the Ancient's Landings biome for 3 Star Coins. Wheat seeds, however, are priced even lower, at just 1 Star Coin each.

The third item needed is Butter, which can be purchased from Chef Remy's kitchen. Butter is priced at 190 Star Coins at Chez Remy.

The last item needed for the recipe is the natural sweetener Sugarcane. It can be purchased from Goofy's Stall at Dazzle Beach for 29 Star Coins. Sugarcane seeds, on the other hand, will cost you only 5 Star Coins.

Now that you have all four ingredients in your inventory, head over to a cooking station and toss all the items into a pot. Voila! Your Chocolate Chip Cookies is ready to serve.

If you find this recipe interesting, you can also check out our guides on making Hawaiian Pizza and Lightning Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

