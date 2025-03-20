Nothing Bundt Cakes introduces new Churro de Chocolate: All you need to know

Dallas-based specialty cake company Nothing Bundt Cakes has recently unveiled a new churro cake, the Churro de Chocolate. Along with this cake, the brand has also brought back one of its fan-favorite churro treats, Churro Dulce de Leche. The new release is a variation of this much-loved offering, which made its debut in 2023.

Ad

On March 17, the company announced this Churro Duo limited-time offering through an official press release. The returning dulce de leche and the new chocolate churro cakes start at $5.5 and will be available in nearby bakeries, or they can be ordered online from the official website until supplies last.

Nothing Bundt Cakes' Churro Duo is available until April 4

Ad

Founded in 1997, Nothing Bundt Cakes has established over 600 franchises across the US and Canada. The brand, known for its fresh bundt cakes, claims itself as the "nation's largest specialty cake company." In Technomic's America's Favorite Chains survey, the label was named America's No. 1 Favorite Brand.

The baker often releases new flavors and also brings back some of its iconic flavors from time to time.

Recently, the company has unveiled a churro duo limited-time offering, which consists of one fresh flavor and a retro fan-favorite dessert. On the official release, Claire Jessen, the vice president of culinary innovation at Nothing Bundt Cakes, said:

Ad

"Our Churro Dulce de Leche has a special place in our guests' hearts, and when it returns, it sells out fast. Dulce de Leche and chocolate are both classic churro dipping sauces, so our new Churro de Chocolate gives churro lovers even more authentic deliciousness to love."

These cinnamon-spiced fried pastries from Nothing Bundt Cakes were introduced on March 17 and are available through April 4 or until supplies last. However, the Nothing Bundt Cakes app users got early access on March 15.

Ad

What does Nothing Bundt Cakes' limited-time Churro Duo offer?

This recently-announced duo comes with the following two churro cakes:

1) Churro Dulce de Leche: Originally launched in 2023, the confectioner has brought back this churro treat. It became an instant hit and carved its place as one of the brand's most loved offerings.

This dessert is a cinnamon-spiced bundtlet filled with dulce de leche (a sweet, caramel-like spread made by slowly heating sweetened milk). The stuffed Bundtlet is further topped with cinnamon sugar.

Ad

Ad

2) Churro de Chocolate: This is the brand's new twist on the above-mentioned churro treat. For this, the brand has replaced dulce de leche with smooth chocolate sauce.

The official website of the brand describes this Churro Duo as:

"You loved our Churro Dulce de Leche Bundtlets, so we took it to the next level. Churro Dulce de Leche is BACK, and so is a NEW flavor: Churro de Chocolate! When choosing between silky chocolate and dulce de leche, the only choice is BOTH. Try both flavors today, available 3/17 to 4/6, while supplies last!"

Ad

Last time, when Churro Dulce de Leche returned in 2024 as a part of the Taste of Summer collection, it sold out quickly. So, foodies are advised to try this churro duo before they leave the store.

Apart from these sweet delights, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also brought back another iconic OREO Cookies & Cream flavor in February. The flavor is garnering admiration from fans, with many demanding to add this novel flavor to the brand's permanent menu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback