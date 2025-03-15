5 egg substitutes to try amid soaring egg prices, according to The Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Barrymore discussed the egg crisis on The Drew Barrymore Show, sharing affordable egg alternatives.

People are either cutting their daily requirements or switching to alternatives. The internet is full of recipes using egg substitutes. In one such attempt, the cooking segment of The Drew Barrymore Show shared some egg-free recipes in one of the recent episodes.

She invited cooking contributor Danny Seo to demonstrate egg-substitute recipes. This segment was uploaded on YouTube from the official channel of the show on March 2. Drew Barrymore was joined by Ross Mathews, Valerie Bertinelli, and Danny Seo on the show. From chickpea flour to applesauce, the video showed five ingredients to prepare some egg-free recipes.

Drew Barrymore and the other guests explored these 5 egg substitutes on the show

Drew Barrymore's daytime show is known for featuring popular personalities and covering a wide range of topics, from news and pop culture to comedy and serious discussions. One such pressing issue is the current egg shortage. Driven by the flu outbreak, egg prices across America are breaking records. So, for the viewers, the show shared some egg substitutes.

The actor started the segment by saying:

"I am so 'egg-cited' for this segment because I think that I personally would like to find some egg alternatives not only because the price of eggs is astronomical now and it's the whole thing that everybody's talking about but I don't also want to eat eggs every single day."

The five easy-to-get egg alternatives shared on the show are:

1) Chickpea flour

Danny demonstrated how to make a simple omelet using chickpea flour and water, to the delight of all the guests, including the host herself. Looking at the omelet, Drew instantly recognised that the omelet was made with chickpea flour without knowing the ingredients and shared her love for chickpea flour in the following words:

"Well, I love chickpea flour; really I do. I'm a big fan."

To prepare this vegan omelet, one needs to take 1/4 cup of chickpea flour and 1/3 cup of water to make batter and spread it like a pancake on the pan. Although it cooks like a pancake, Danny said it tastes just like an omelet.

2) Aquafaba

Next, Danny shared that egg white can be replaced by aquafaba, the drained cooked chickpea liquid. On whipping, it gives the same cloudy and foamy texture as egg-white. Meals requiring one or two eggs can use aquafaba in recipes. Items like muffins and cookies, or other baked goods using dough, are ideal to try this vegan alternative to eggs. One should use three tablespoons of aquafaba in place of one egg.

3) Baking soda and White Vinegar

Danny also shared that to fizz up any batter, one can use a mixture of baking soda and white vinegar in place of an egg. The network of proteins in eggs expands, enabling air to get trapped inside the structure of the whites, which helps the baked products to expand.

The mixture of baking soda and white vinegar generates the same effect when reacting. Take 1 tablespoon of each and mix them before adding them to the flour.

4) Ripe Bananas and avocados

The fourth alternative shared on The Drew Barrymore Show was very ripe bananas and avocados. Danny shared that one can replace the egg with very ripe bananas and very ripe avocados for baking purposes.

In many moist eggless recipes like waffles and pancakes, mashed or pureed fruits are used. People can use 1/4 to 1/2 cup of very ripe banana in pureed form or 1/4 cup of avocados in a similar form in place of one egg.

5) Applesauce

The segment wrapped up with the last egg alternative, applesauce, which is traditionally used by many in muffins and cakes. It is a neutral egg alternative, and one can use 1/4 cup of applesauce for every egg needed. One can also add 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda to it to avoid over-density in the baked item.

Many people are turning vegan, and some are temporarily looking for healthy and affordable egg-free recipes. These egg substitutes shared on The Drew Barrymore Show are not only affordable but also commonly found in the kitchen pantry. Food enthusiasts can also check out some other exciting recipes on the show.

