How to make shamrock pretzel pops for St. Patrick's Day? Recipe explored

A St. Patrick’s Day celebration is incomplete without festive foods, and shamrock pretzel pops are an ideal treat to honor the day. This holiday delicacy is donned in a signature green color and shamrock shape, which complements the festival perfectly. Although the market is full of St. Patrick's Day-themed food delights, making your own recipe adds further to the joy.

Ad

Shared on Taste of Home, these four-ingredient shamrock pretzel pops are easy to prepare and perfect for a festive gathering. The following pretzel lollipops can also be gifted to loved ones as a bouquet of delicacies. DIY enthusiasts can also add their own twist to celebrate this year's St. Paddy's Day. Here's how to make it.

Here is the no-bake four-ingredient recipe for shamrock pretzel pops for this St. Patrick's Day

Ad

The shamrock is a symbol of Irish identity and has been associated with St. Patrick’s Day for centuries. Hence, these pretzel lollipops are one of the best treats to prepare for this day.

Ingredients required:

Pretzels- A bag of the classic mini twists. To make it ideal for the day, three pretzels are required for one lollipop to give the shamrock shape. So, choose the quantity accordingly. Melting wafers- Candy melts are another key ingredient for this festive treat. To get the desired result, preferably opt for green-hued candy melts. Alternatively, one can also pick white candy melts and add an edible green dye. Green M&M candies- Place one green M&M candy at the center of each shamrock lollipop to enhance the taste as well as the visual. Green sprinkles: One can choose any green-colored sprinkles to add sweetness and appeal to these treats. Lollipop sticks: To complete the lollipop, sticks are required. One can also go for edible sticks.

Ad

How to make these shamrock pretzel pops?

Ad

Step 1: Prepare two sheet pans with parchment paper and leave them. Now, set the microwave at 50% efficiency and melt the wafers in a vessel for 30 seconds at a time. Keep stirring the melt at 30-second intervals until the mixture is homogeneous. To get better consistency, place this bowl in a bigger bowl of hot water.

Prepare two sheet pans with parchment paper and leave them. Now, set the microwave at 50% efficiency and melt the wafers in a vessel for 30 seconds at a time. Keep stirring the melt at 30-second intervals until the mixture is homogeneous. To get better consistency, place this bowl in a bigger bowl of hot water. Step 2: Take the pretzels and gently poke them with a fork individually. Now, submerge these pretzels into the green candy melt and dip until the melt covers the entire surface of the pretzels. Tap the fork at the brim of the bowl to get rid of the excess coating.

Take the pretzels and gently poke them with a fork individually. Now, submerge these pretzels into the green candy melt and dip until the melt covers the entire surface of the pretzels. Tap the fork at the brim of the bowl to get rid of the excess coating. Step 3: Slowly place the coated pretzels on the lined sheet pan. Follow the same process with two more pretzels and arrange them in a shamrock shape. This makes the base of one lollipop.

Slowly place the coated pretzels on the lined sheet pan. Follow the same process with two more pretzels and arrange them in a shamrock shape. This makes the base of one lollipop. Step 4: To make this festive delicacy a lollipop, pierce the bottom pretzels with lollipop sticks. Remember to dip these sticks about 3/4 inch into the candy melts before laying them between the pretzels.

To make this festive delicacy a lollipop, pierce the bottom pretzels with lollipop sticks. Remember to dip these sticks about 3/4 inch into the candy melts before laying them between the pretzels. Step 5: Decorate the center of each shamrock-shaped green pretzel lollipop with one green M&M candy.

Decorate the center of each shamrock-shaped green pretzel lollipop with one green M&M candy. Step 6: Allow these shamrock pretzel pops to dry until the candy coating fully hardens. This will take approximately an hour.

Ad

To avoid the same-day rush and enjoy the holiday entirely, one can prepare these pops before the festival. Keep them in an airtight container. These treats are good for two to three weeks at room temperature.

These festive shamrock pretzel pops are the perfect make-ahead treat for your St. Paddy’s Day celebration. Foodies can add their preferred flavor by adding nutty crunch or mint sprinkles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback