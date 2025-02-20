Stanley launches 3 new products as part of its St. Patrick’s Day collection: All you need to know

Stanley has recently revealed a limited edition of the St. Patrick's Day collection. Founded in 1913, the brand is renowned for its high-quality gear and drinkware with a sleek approach and practical design.

As the season of luck approaches on March 17, 2025, the drinkware label has planned a little treat for its admirers. The collection has the brand's classics the 40-ounce quencher, 16-ounce everyday tumbler, and 8-ounce pre-party flash with a blend of shamrock green and gold highlights.

Luck of the Irish meets Stanley’s design

The retail price of the 40-ounce quencher stands at $45, perfect for the necessary boost of hydration. The 16-ounce everyday tumbler fitting for the daily beverages is priced at $28.The 8-ounce pre-party flash retails for $18.50 for those who prefer to get the celebration ready in advance.

This festive three-piece collection is scheduled to stop exclusively for the club members on February 18, 2025, at 9 am PT. Non-members can gain access to the purchase from February 20, 2025, at 9 am PT.

Made with recycled stainless steel, the range features exclusive products. The lid projects three sip settings, for reusable and non-reusable straws and a silicone cover shut making it ideal for drinks on the go.

The emerald-green hue continues throughout the entire design with a construct that can fit perfectly in most car cup holders. The double-wall vacuum insulation maintains the drink at a desired temperature while the silicone base ensures smooth landings.

A collectible worth having for any Stanley fan

Stanley is known for their unique drinkware collections - Source: Getty

If one happens to be a Stanley connoisseur then this limited edition collectible is worth getting hands on. The holiday-inspired iridescent green tones are relatively unique to the classic lineup, projecting the Irish spirit.

It is a refreshing escape from the minimalist designs offered by the brand, the playful touches of fresh vivids paired with functionality make this collection perfect for anyone who admires both the holiday and reliable products.

An exclusive assortment for the holiday celebration

Stanley offers a wide range of beverage wares for various necessities - Source: Getty

The sleek, high-quality drinkware is perfect for daily hydration and fits any occasion, from parties to parades. The brand's loyalty club offers exclusive access to new releases, member-only products, and more perks.

Get a membership of the exclusive Club with a link available on their website to ensure access to these products before anyone else.

Don't miss out on the exclusive holiday collection! Grab the latest drops to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style before they're gone.

