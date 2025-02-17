Dove x Crumbl release Nilla Bean Cupcake body products: All you need to know about the latest scent added to the collaboration

Dove and Crumbl have expanded their dessert-inspired body care line with the launch of Nilla Bean Cupcake. This latest addition follows the success of previous scents like Confetti Cake, Lemon Glaze, and Strawberry Crumb Cake. Known for its blend of vanilla bean and buttery sweetness, the scent aims to offer a comforting fragrance experience.

The collaboration brings together Dove’s nourishing formulas and Crumbl’s signature dessert scents. The Nilla Bean Cupcake collection includes a moisturizing body wash, a hydrating hand wash, and an aluminum-free deodorant stick.

What makes Nilla Bean Cupcake different?

Dove x Crumbl merges skincare and dessert aromas (Image via Walmart)

Nilla Bean Cupcake sets itself apart with its warm vanilla aroma, inspired by Crumbl’s beloved cookie flavor. Unlike previous scents in the collection, this fragrance highlights a delicate balance of rich vanilla and sweet bakery notes.

The blend of vanilla bean and buttery sweetness makes it an appealing choice for those who enjoy warm, comforting scents reminiscent of fresh-baked cookies.

Products available in the Nilla Bean Cupcake collection

The Dove x Crumbl Nilla Bean Cupcake collection (Images via Walmart)

The collection consists of three key products:

Moisturizing Liquid Body Wash ($6.97) – Designed to cleanse while leaving skin soft and lightly fragranced. The formula provides hydration while enveloping the senses in the scent of vanilla bean and sweet glaze.

Hydrating Liquid Hand Wash ($17.48) – Provides gentle cleansing with a comforting vanilla scent. This is ideal for frequent handwashing, ensuring the skin stays moisturized without drying out.

Aluminum-free Deodorant Stick ($6.97) – Offers long-lasting freshness while moisturizing the underarm area. Its skin-friendly formula is free of aluminum, making it a great option for those looking for gentle yet effective odor protection.

Where to buy the Dove x Crumbl Nilla Bean Cupcake collection

The collection is available exclusively at Walmart, both in stores and online. Due to its popularity, stock may vary, and restocks are expected. Customers can check Walmart’s website or visit local stores to find availability. Given the high demand for previous scents in the collaboration, securing the Nilla Bean products early is recommended.

Those eager to grab the latest scent can set up stock alerts on Walmart’s website or visit different locations, as availability may differ based on store inventory.

The growing popularity of dessert-inspired body care

Dessert-inspired fragrances have gained traction in the beauty industry, appealing to consumers who enjoy sweet, nostalgic scents. The Dove x Crumbl collaboration continues to build on this trend by introducing scents that evoke the experience of freshly baked treats.

Dessert-inspired fragrances are trending nowadays (Image via Walmart)

Gourmand scents, which mimic the aroma of desserts and confections, are especially popular during colder months when warm, cozy fragrances feel most inviting. The Nilla Bean scent follows this trend by providing a fragrance that blends sweetness with subtle warmth, making it a standout in the collection.

The Dove x Crumbl Nilla Bean Cupcake collection brings a new addition to the popular dessert-inspired body care line. With its comforting vanilla scent and nourishing formulas, this release caters to those who appreciate sweet, bakery-like fragrances. Available exclusively at Walmart, the collection is expected to be in high demand, making early purchases advisable.

