Paul McCartney, a legendary musician and dedicated vegetarian, is known for sharing simple plant-based meals. His one-pot Lentil Soup recipe, featured in The Simpsons episode Lisa the Vegetarian (season 7), remains a fan favorite. Paul and his late wife Linda made a cameo in the episode, revealing the recipe in a quirky way.

With vegetarian and plant-based meals gaining popularity, this easy-to-make nostalgic recipe is worth trying.

The credits of The Simpsons' episode revealed Paul McCartney's one-pot Lentil Soup recipe

Paul McCartney's advocacy for vegetarianism is well-known. For instance, his Meat-free Monday initiative made waves and to support that he often shares vegetarian recipes. One of his most talked about dishes is one-pot lentil soup, which was featured in the episode Lisa the Vegetarian of The Simpsons season 7.

McCartney jokingly claimed that playing his song Maybe I’m Amazed backward reveals a “really ripping lentil soup” recipe. True to his word, the episode’s end credits feature a reversed audio track where he recites this simple, one-pot dish.

Those looking for a light lentil soup meal can try this Paul McCartney recipe. However, one can tweak the soup as per personal preference, as Paul only mentioned the ingredients and didn't share the cooking process, which is not so complex.

Ingredients required for Paul McCartney's one-pot Lentil Soup

Lentil (preferably brown)- 1/2 cup

Chopped Onion - 1 medium

Vegetable Oil- 2 tablespoons

Crushed Garlic- 1 to 2 Cloves

Chopped carrots- 1cup

Chopped Celery - 2 sticks

Bah leaf- 1 leaf

Chopped parsley- 1 tablespoon

Vegetable stock or water- 2¼ cups

Salt and grounded pepper- As per the taste preference

How to prepare?

Step 1- Add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a pot and place it over medium heat. Wait warm until it shimmers slightly.

Step 2- Add the chopped onion, carrots cubes, garlic, and celery to the hot oil. While tossing it continually, cook for 5-7 minutes until the onion turns translucent and the vegetables soften.

Step 3- Now, add the lentils, followed by the bay leaf and the vegetable stock or water. McCartney’s recipe allows for either, though stock provides better flavor. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low.

Step 4- Cover the pot and let it simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until the lentils are tender. Check occasionally and add a splash of water if the soup thickens too much.

Step 5- Sprinkle some salt and pepper to taste and mix it well. Now, add the chopped parsley just before serving to preserve its freshness.

The soup prepared is a light and warm meal that can be paired with bread or relished as it is. Those who prefer more stuffed and flavorful soup can customize it by adding more vegetables and seasonings. Also for a creamy flavor, one can add a dash of cheese or cream to the soup.

Apart from this lentil one-pot recipe, vegetarian meal lovers can explore many other recipes suggested by Paul McCartney. From spinach tarts to super vegetable salads, the internet is full of recipes suggested by the legendary musician.

