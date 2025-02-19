How to make the viral Trader Joe’s Caramelized Onion Dip Pasta? Recipe explored

Trader Joe's products frequently gain attention on social media for several reasons. In late 2024, a pasta recipe featuring Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Dip created a buzz online, with users across social media platforms sharing their cooking videos and reviews on the recipe. Since then, the pasta recipe has repeatedly resurfaced on the internet.

Ad

Recently, the recipe was shared on Taste of Home and Food Republic, leading to renewed interest. Regardless of its virality timeline, this quick pasta remains a great choice for occasions that require a quick meal. The basic recipe involves only two ingredients: raw pasta and $2.99 Trader Joe's caramelized onion dip.

Trader Joe’s Caramelized Onion Dip Pasta: Ingredients and Steps Involved

Ad

The basic pasta recipe is made of only two ingredients. However, food enthusiasts can add different vegetables, seasonings, and protein options to customize the dish as per their preference.

Ingredients required:

Any package of uncooked pasta in the preferred shape

10 ounces pack of Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Dip

Optional items:

Finely chopped parsley

Grated Parmesan

Minced garlic

Med pepper flakes

Sauteed mushrooms

Meatballs/ chicken/ shrimp

Preferred Vegetables

How to make this pasta?

Ad

Step 1: Boil the pasta according to the package instructions until al dente. Before draining, reserve about 1/2 to 1 cup of pasta water, which will help adjust the sauce's consistency.

Step 2: Either set the same pot or a different one over medium heat. Now, empty the Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Dip pack in it. Stir continuously and gradually add reserved pasta water, a few tablespoons at a time. Do this until the dip becomes a smooth and creamy sauce. If using, add minced garlic at this stage for extra depth of flavor.

Ad

Step 3: Add the drained pasta to this sauce. Now toss the mix or give it a nice stir mix to coat the pasta evenly with the sauce. Adjust consistency with additional pasta water. Let the pasta cook on low heat for a minute to allow the flavors to meld.

Step 4: Top the dish with optional items like grated Parmesan, fresh herbs, or a pinch of red pepper flakes.

Other possible add-ons:

Ad

People can go with crispy fried onions or toasted breadcrumbs for a textured feel. One can also add grilled chicken, sauteed shrimp, or meatballs to make it a protein-packed meal. Those who like vegetables can add kale, roasted cherry tomatoes, or sauteed mushrooms. Chili oil or black pepper can be added to the Trader Joe’s Dip used to make it a little spicy.

What is Trader Joe’s onion dip made of?

Ad

Ad

The multi-use Trader Joe’s onion dip is made of caramelized yellow and white onions mixed with cream cheese, sour cream, and mayo. After heating it for a few minutes, this dip can be served with different snacks or used in other culinary processes. Trader Joe’s website defines this dip in the following words:

There’s something to be said for the classics—and it doesn’t get more richly reliable than Onion Dip. Our version scores an extra point thanks to real, caramelized yellow and white onions folded into a velvety base of sour cream, cream cheese and mayo. Just over a minute in the microwave takes this Dip from delicious to downright delectable.

Ad

Apart from this easy-to-make pasta recipe, one can try different recipes listed on the official website of Trader Joe’s using its products.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback