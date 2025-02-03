All you need to know about Trader Joe’s latest product creating buzz amongst customers

Trader Joe’s has introduced a new product that is generating buzz among shoppers: frozen Artichoke Bottoms. The item, currently available in stores, is drawing attention for its versatility and unique shape, with customers sharing creative recipes and stocking up before it disappears. This marks the latest addition to Trader Joe's lineup of seasonal and specialty frozen foods.

What makes Trader Joe’s Artichoke Bottoms stand out from traditional artichoke hearts

The artichoke bottoms are precooked artichoke “bowls” (Image via Instagram/@traderjoesspo)

Trader Joe’s Artichoke Bottoms are distinct from standard artichoke hearts, which include layers of leaves. The bottoms consist solely of the vegetable’s fleshy, cup-shaped base, offering a sturdy structure for fillings.

According to TJ's website, packaged in 12-ounce frozen bags, the product requires thawing before use. Reportedly, the bottoms have a “nutty flavor” similar to hearts but with a texture suited for stuffing or baking.

The item joins other Trader Joe’s freezer-section hits like Mandarin Orange Chicken and Cauliflower Gnocchi. Unlike those products, however, the Artichoke Bottoms are labeled as a limited-time offering, according to Allrecipes.

Social media buzz and recipe ideas fuel demand for Trader Joe’s latest find

Shoppers have taken to platforms like Instagram and Reddit to share enthusiasm for Trader Joe’s Artichoke Bottoms, with many highlighting their versatility and convenience. Instagram account @trader_joes_treasure_hunt featured the product and gained many comments from Instagram users expressing their excitement.

Comments on TJ's artichoke bottoms. (Image via Instagram/@trader_joes_treasure_hunt)

On Reddit, customers praised the product as a “great alternative to stuffed mushrooms” and shared preparation methods like baking with pasta sauce, mozzarella, or spinach-artichoke dip. Some users emphasized the product’s value, pointing out that fresh artichoke bottoms often cost significantly more and require tedious trimming.

Redditors thoroughly enjoyed the artichoke bottoms (Image via Reddit/traderjoes)

Others mentioned using olive oil, spices, or lemon-garlic butter for quick appetizers. Several comments urged TJ's to make the item a permanent fixture, with one user stating they had “prepped freezer space” in anticipation of the release. While the brand has not confirmed long-term plans, the buzz suggests strong customer interest in the seasonal offering.

Trader Joe's suggests filling the thawed bottoms with ingredients such as spinach-artichoke dip or ground sausage and baking them. Others have proposed ricotta with lemon zest or Parmesan breadcrumbs, positioning the product as a potential appetizer for gatherings.

Limited-time alert: Why Trader Joe’s shoppers are rushing to buy Artichoke Bottoms

Trader Joe's has not specified a discontinuation date for the Artichoke Bottoms. Similar limited releases, like the cult-favorite Turkey and Stuffing Seasoned Potato Chips, have historically sold out quickly.

The product is reportedly available exclusively at TJ's stores, with no online sales options. Pricing is consistent with other frozen vegetable offerings at the chain, though exact costs may vary slightly by location.

TJ's Artichoke Bottoms quickly became a sought-after item, blending versatility with the retailer’s reputation for unique frozen foods. While their limited availability has spurred urgency among fans, the product’s culinary flexibility continues to inspire creative recipes online.

