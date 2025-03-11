BIGGBY COFFEE brings back its St. Patrick’s Day lineup: Related offers, availability, and more details explored

BIGGBY COFFEE has brought back its St. Patrick’s Day menu, featuring the return of Irish Cream beverages and the Mint Chip Creme Freeze. They have been available since February 27. The lineup includes five Irish Cream drinks, such as the Foggy Irishman latte and Chocolate-Covered Leprechaun cold brew, alongside the mint-chocolate frozen treat.

Ad

On March 17, customers can enjoy 50% off these items, paired with new seasonal food offerings: the sweet Celebration Muffin and savory Sausage Cheddar Biscuit. In a press release on February 26, 2025, BIGGBY COFFEE’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rita Bettino, described the menu as a celebration of “fun, tradition, and a little bit of magic.”

These limited-time items will be available at over 425 locations across 13 states, with a brand milestone announcement teased for mid-March.

Ad

BIGGBY COFFEE's returning St. Patrick’s Day beverages

Lucky Charm latte, Irish cream cold brew & Chocolate covered Leprechaun (Image via BIGGBY® COFFEE)

BIGGBY COFFEE’s Irish Cream lineup includes:

Ad

Irish Cream Cold Brew : Cold brew infused with Irish cream flavor.

: Cold brew infused with Irish cream flavor. Foggy Irishman : A smooth latte featuring espresso blended with Irish cream.

: A smooth latte featuring espresso blended with Irish cream. Lucky Charm : Irish cream and sweet caramel mix.

: Irish cream and sweet caramel mix. Chocolate-Covered Leprechaun : A blend of Irish cream and chocolate, available as a latte or sweet foam cold brew.

: A blend of Irish cream and chocolate, available as a latte or sweet foam cold brew. Latte of Joy: Espresso and Irish cream combination.

Also, the Mint Chip Creme Freeze returns as a mint-chocolate blended drink with vibrant green coloring. All beverages are available while supplies last.

Ad

New seasonal food pairings

The celebration muffin and sausage cheddar biscuit (Image via BIGGBY® COFFEE)

Two limited-time food items debut alongside the drinks:

Ad

Celebration Muffin : A colorful, sweet muffin.

: A colorful, sweet muffin. Sausage Cheddar Biscuit: A savory biscuit with sausage and cheddar.

BIGGBY® COFFEE positions these as ideal complements to its St. Patrick’s Day beverages, catering to both sweet and savory preferences.

March 17 promotion: 50% off Irish Cream drinks and Mint Chip Freeze

Mint Chip Creme Freeze (Image via Instagram/@biggbycoffee)

On St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), BIGGBY® COFFEE is offering half-price Irish Cream beverages or Mint Chip Creme Freeze. The deal applies to all sizes and preparations, including lattes, cold brews, and frozen options. No loyalty membership or app purchase is required.

Ad

In a press release, the brand's Chief Marketing Officer, Rita Bettino, said:

“The St. Patrick’s Day season is all about fun, tradition, and a little bit of magic — something we love to bring to life in our menu. Whether you’re a longtime fan of our Irish Cream lineup or looking to try something new, we’re excited to share these festive flavors with our guests.”

Ad

Brand background and expansion

Teddy Bear® Latte & Caramel Marvel® Latte (Image via BIGGBY COFFEE)

Founded in 1995, BIGGBY COFFEE operates over 425 cafes across 13 states, including Michigan, Ohio, and Florida. Known for drinks like the Teddy Bear® and Caramel Marvel®, the chain emphasizes a “less pretentious” coffee experience. The St. Patrick’s Day menu aligns with its strategy to rotate seasonal offerings and engage customers with limited-time products.

Ad

BIGGBY COFFEE’s St. Patrick’s Day lineup combines returning favorites with new food items, anchored by a one-day 50% discount. By leveraging festive flavors and regional reach, the chain aims to drive foot traffic and celebrate its upcoming milestone. Customers can enjoy the offerings through March, with details on the milestone announcement expected soon.

For location details and menu updates, visit BIGGBY.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback