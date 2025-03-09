How to get a free coffee at Dunkin’ this weekend? Deal explored

A free coffee is up for grabs at Dunkin’ this weekend as part of a Daylight Savings Time promotion. From March 9 to 10, 2025, customers who spend $ 15 or more on Dunkin’ orders via Grubhub can claim a free cup of coffee (up to a $9 value) added to their delivery. The deal applies to any hot or iced caffeinated beverage, including lattes, macchiatos, and espressos, with the free coffee applied to the lowest-priced item in the order.

Ad

The promotion coincides with Dunkin’s spring menu launch, which includes returning favorites like the Dunkalatte and Pistachio Coffee, plus new items like Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sliders. The offer is valid from 12 am local time on March 9 to 11:59 pm on March 10 at participating locations in the US, with one redemption per customer.

How to claim the free coffee at Dunkin'?

Ad

To secure the free coffee, customers must:

Order via Grubhub: Place a Dunkin’ delivery order totaling $15+ through the Grubhub app or website. Add a beverage: Select any qualifying coffee, latte, macchiato, or espresso. Check out: The free coffee is automatically applied to the lowest-cost drink in the cart.

The deal excludes non-coffee items like teas and Refreshers. Amazon Prime members can use a free Grubhub+ trial to waive delivery fees.

Terms, timing, and limitations

Ad

Promotion window : March 9 (12 a.m.) to March 10 (11:59 p.m.) local time.

: March 9 (12 a.m.) to March 10 (11:59 p.m.) local time. One-time use : The free coffee can only be redeemed once per Grubhub account.

: The free coffee can only be redeemed once per Grubhub account. Participating locations: Not all Dunkin’ stores may honor the deal; checking the app is recommended.

The free coffee cannot be combined with other offers, and Grubhub service fees may still apply unless using a Grubhub+ trial.

Spring menu items to reach the $15 minimum

Dunkin' Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sliders and Chicken & Bacon Croissant Stuffer (Image via Dunkin')

Dunkin’s new and returning spring offerings provide ample options to hit the $15 threshold:

Ad

Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sliders : Made with King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Buns

: Made with King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Buns Dunkalatte : A coffee-milk latte, back after selling out in 2024.

: A coffee-milk latte, back after selling out in 2024. Pistachio Coffee : Nutty-flavored coffee, returning after a seven-year hiatus.

: Nutty-flavored coffee, returning after a seven-year hiatus. Chicken & Bacon Croissant Stuffer: A savory croissant sandwich.

Other items like Sweet Black Pepper Bacon and the $6 Meal Deal, which includes coffee, sandwich, and hash browns, can also boost order totals.

Dunkalatte and Pistachio Coffee comebacks

The Dunkalatte, first introduced in late 2024, blends coffee milk (a mix of whole milk and coffee extract) into a creamy latte. It’s available hot or iced and was revived due to customer demand.

Ad

Dunkalatte & Pistachio Coffee (Image via Dunkin')

Pistachio Coffee, last seen in 2018, features a nutty syrup added to hot or iced coffee. Both of these drinks by Dunkin’ aim to bring back nostalgic flavors during spring.

Ad

Broader spring promotions

New offers by Dunkin' available now (Image via Dunkin')

Beyond the free cup of coffee deal, Dunkin’ is promoting:

Ad

$6 Meal Deal : Includes a medium coffee, sausage/egg/cheese sandwich, and hash browns.

: Includes a medium coffee, sausage/egg/cheese sandwich, and hash browns. Raspberry Watermelon Refresher : A returning fruit-forward beverage.

: A returning fruit-forward beverage. Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso: A sweet, layered espresso drink.

These items are available in the United States, starting March 5, 2025.

Dunkin’s free coffee offer leverages Daylight Saving Time to drive Grubhub orders and highlight its spring menu. By requiring a $15 spend, the chain encourages customers to explore new items like Pretzel Sliders or revisit classics like Pistachio Coffee. For full terms and menu details, visit Dunkin’s website - www.dunkindonuts.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback