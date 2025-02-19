Dunkin' launches new Refreshers Jelly Beans: Flavors, price, and more details explored

Dunkin' has collaborated with Frankford Candy to produce their Refresher Jelly Beans. These feature jelly beans in flavors of the popular refreshers from the coffee and donut chain. Dunkin', founded by Bill Rosenburg in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1950, has become one of the biggest brands across the world, widely known for its doughnuts and coffee.

However, besides coffee and doughnuts, it also boasts of a variety of fan-favorite products including the aforementioned refreshers. These are delicious drinks made with green tea extract, water, sugar, and different flavors. The company is now bringing these flavors in the form of jelly beans, as part of their new collaboration.

Dunkin' and Frankford Candy's collaboration

The two companies have collaborated to launch the new Refresher Jelly Beans. These bring some of the most popular flavors of Dunkin's refreshers into candy form. The flavors include strawberry dragonfruit, raspberry watermelon, lemonade, and peach passionfruit.

All four flavors of these jelly beans come together in a 12-ounce pack. These provide a new form factor to the beloved Refreshers, making them easier to consume.

Introducing the new product on their website, Frankford Candy wrote:

"Dunkin' Refreshers Blended Fruit-Flavored Jelly Beans bring the refreshing flavors of Dunkin’ Refreshers drinks into a chewy, bite-sized treat. This bag features a mix of Lemonade, Peach Passionfruit, Strawberry Dragonfruit, and Raspberry Watermelon flavors, delivering a sweet and tangy burst with every bite."

They added,

"Perfect for on-the-go snacking, sharing, or satisfying your sweet cravings, these vibrant jelly beans are a must-have for Dunkin' fans and candy lovers alike."

Availability

The Refresher Jelly Beans are available on Frankford's website as a 2-pack or a 6-pack, with each pack being 12 ounces. A 2-pack costs $8.00 while a 6-pack costs $23.00.

However, some customers have also spotted the 12-ounce bags at Five Below for $3.50. It appears to be a permanent addition to the menu rather than a limited-time offer.

Previous Dunkin' and Frankford Candy's products

Coffee Jelly Beans (Image credits: Frankford Candy website)

The launch of the Refresher Jelly Beans doesn't mark the first time these two companies have joined forces. Frankford Candy has an entire page dedicated to different products made in collaboration with Dunkin'.

In terms of Jelly Beans, they previously launched an Iced Coffee-flavored version. It features five flavors in a bag - Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Caramel Latte, Toasted Coconut and Butter Pecan. The description on Frankford Candy's website reads:

"The world runs on Dunkin' and now so do jelly beans! Open the bag and smell the instant aroma of these Dunkin' iced coffee flavored jelly beans. Flavors included: Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Caramel Latte, Toasted Coconut, and Butter Pecan. Try each flavor individually or mix-n-match to create your own unique iced coffee flavor."

These are also similarly priced as the Refresher Jelly Beans.

The two companies have also collaborated to produce Brownie Batter Doughnut-flavored filled chocolates and Jelly Doughnut-flavored filled chocolates. There is a 25-ounce bag of Red Velvet-flavored chocolates as well. Moreover, they also offer multiple hot chocolate bomb packs.

In another recent collaboration, Dunkin' and Kar's Nuts released a new pack of trail mix called the Caramel Cold Brew Trail Mix. It is a sweet and salty mix that features roasted salted peanuts, crunchy butter toffee peanuts, colorful cocoa candies, and Dunkin’-inspired caramel cold brew-flavored almonds.

It is available at Kroger's but will also soon arrive on Kar's website and Amazon.

