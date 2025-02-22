Dunkin' to reportedly remove upcharges from their Drinks menu: How will it help customers save money?

Dunkin' is bringing a big change to its drinks menu that could help customers save more. Starting March 5, the coffee chain will no longer charge extra for almond milk, oat milk, or other dairy alternatives in its drinks, according to a spokesperson who confirmed the news to PEOPLE. This means that dairy alternatives to beverages will be available at no additional cost.

Ad

The decision is reportedly driven by customer feedback, as Dunkin' aims to offer a more flexible and cost-effective experience. Previously, the company charged extra for dairy alternatives. It varied by location, ranging from 75 cents in New York City to $1 in Chicago through the Dunkin' app.

Customer feedback prompts Dunkin' to remove the surcharge

Ad

Dunkin's decision to remove upcharges for non-dairy milk options comes from direct customer input. A company spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE that this move enhances Dunkin's ability to provide guests with more beverage customizations while ensuring affordability. By making these changes, the brand is helping customers personalize their drinks without paying extra.

The previous extra charge was expensive for people who opted for dairy alternatives, either for dietary reasons or personal preference. With this new change, the brand strives to make its menu more inclusive for more customers who choose almond or oat milk in their beverages.

Ad

Aligning with industry trends

Non-dairy milk options are now available without any surcharge (Image via Dunkin')

Dunkin' is not the first major coffee brand to remove extra charges for non-dairy milk. Starbucks did the same thing in November of last year. It announced that it would no longer charge extra for soy, oat, almond, or coconut milk. At the time, Starbucks stated that it was part of an effort to embrace customers' enjoyment of their beverages.

Ad

Other major coffee chains, including Dutch Bros, Tim Hortons, and Scooter's Coffee, also did the same thing, removing extra charges for non-dairy milk. Many advocacy groups have been pressuring these coffee chains for a long time to remove the additional charges as they unfairly impact customers with dietary restrictions.

Organizations like the Center for Responsible Food Business have urged major coffee brands to make plant-based milk more accessible. Jamie Berger, vice president of communications for CRFB, told Bloomberg that eliminating these surcharges reflects a broader industry shift toward inclusivity and long-term customer loyalty.

Ad

Financial impact on customers

This policy change could lead to significant savings for frequent customers who opt for non-dairy milk. The additional cost of 75 cents to $1 per drink may seem minor, but these expenses quickly add up for daily coffee drinkers.

Ad

Over the course of a month, a customer ordering a daily latte with oat milk could save anywhere from $20 to $30. For those who visit Dunkin' regularly, no extra charge for dairy alternatives could make their orders more budget-friendly.

Dunkin’s competitive position

Dunkin’ is the second-largest coffee chain in the world - Source: Getty

With over 13,200 locations in nearly 40 global markets, Dunkin' is the second-largest coffee chain in the world, trailing only Starbucks. This policy change positions Dunkin' as a brand that listens to customer preferences while staying competitive with other coffee giants that have already removed non-dairy surcharges.

Ad

As more companies adopt similar pricing models, the landscape of coffee chains is shifting toward a more customizable and cost-effective approach. By responding to consumer demand and industry trends, the brand is reinforcing its commitment to accessibility.

Dunkin's decision to remove upcharges for non-dairy milk is a step toward a more inclusive and customer-friendly experience. The change aligns with industry trends and ensures that customers can enjoy their drinks the way they prefer without additional costs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback