Bennigan's releases special menu for St. Patrick’s Day: Returning favorites, availability, and more details explored

With St. Patrick's Day around the corner (March 17), the Irish pub-themed American casual dining restaurant chain Bennigan's has unveiled a special holiday-inspired menu. Featuring drinks and dishes, the Legendary Restaurant Brands eatery has brought back its beloved Blarney Blast.

According to Restaurant News, the iconic Irish-American brand will mark a legendary St. Paddy’s Day celebration with the Blarney Blast menu from March 4 through April 1, 2025. This menu features cocktails and drinks specials with both new creations and returning favorites.

Meanwhile, all Signature Cocktails are priced between $9 and $13. However, this average pricing may reportedly vary by location.

Bennigan's St. Patrick's Day menu explored

Bennigan's is going green ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 17. This year, the famous restaurant is rolling out a mix of beloved classics and new menu items.

Paul Mangiamele, Legendary Restaurant Brands Chairman & CEO, said (via Restaurant News):

“Our signature Blarney Blast™ menu is a true celebration of St. Paddy’s Day, and we’re thrilled that our guests have embraced it as part of their own traditions.”

Mangiamele further added:

“With our Legendary atmosphere, chef-driven Irish dishes and specialty cocktails, Bennigan’s fans can gather to enjoy great food, good fortune and the ultimate St. Paddy’s Day experience at the restaurant they love!”

From new creations to returning favorites: Bennigan's St. Patrick's Day food and drink specials

1) Angry Caramel Apple: A new offering, the Angry Caramel Apple cocktail features Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Ole Smoky Salty Caramel Whiskey and a splash of Monin Granny Smith Apple Syrup. This drink is rich, sweet and balanced with notes of refreshing, bold, crisp flavors.

2) Salted Caramel Delight: A new cocktail drink on the menu, the Salted Caramel Delight is both a rich and creamy treat with Ole Smoky Salty Caramel Whiskey, Kahlua, Baileys Irish Cream and half & half. To finish, it is topped with whipped cream and Monin Sea Salt Caramel Toffee drizzle.

3) Blarney Stone Kiss: Back by popular demand, the Blarney Stone Kiss drink features Ole Smoky Tennessee Peach Whiskey, Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Finest Call Premium Lime Sour, Finest Call Peach Puree, Monin Stone Fruit syrup and Red Bull Yellow edition.

4) Tableside Irish Coffee: A featured drink on the menu, the Tableside Irish Coffee is Bennigan's classic signature cocktail. This drink is made with house-brewed coffee and Paddy’s Irish Whiskey. It is finished with fresh, lightly whipped cream and a sugar rim.

5) Angry Orchard Hard Cider: Another featured drink, the Angry Orchard Hard Cider is a perfect balance of sweetness and bright acidity. Made using culinary apples and traditional cider-making apples, this drink is a complex, yet refreshing, hard cider.

6) Cupcake Chardonnay: The Cupcake Chardonnay is also a featured drink. Crafted with grapes from California’s esteemed Monterey County, this barrel-fermented Chardonnay is a rich and creamy wine. It has flavors of apple, lemon, vanilla and a hint of toasted almond.

7) Blarney Blast Quesadillas: A new item, the Blarney Blast Quesadillas features tender corned beef, tangy sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, and brushed with savory garlic butter, it is grilled to golden perfection and is served with a side of Thousand Island dressing. Average price is $14.

8) Rueben Burger: The Rueben Burger is a new juicy half-pound burger which is layered with chopped corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing. It is served on toasted Rye bread and served with Homestyle sea salt French fries. The average price is $17.

9) Reuben Fritters: A featured item, the Reuben Fritters are handmade with diced corned beef, sauerkraut, cream cheese, and Swiss cheese. They are dipped in buttermilk, breaded in Panko breadcrumbs, and dusted with parsley. The fritters are served with a side of Thousand Island dressing.

10) Irish Cream Cheesecake: A new item, the Irish Cream Cheesecake features Bennigan's famous New York Style Cheesecake and housemade Bailey’s Irish Cream ganache. Topped with Shamrock candy sprinkles the average price of this sweet treat is $11.

Availability and price

Fans of Bennigan's can enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day special menu from March 4 through April 1, 2025. The average price for all Signature Cocktails is reportedly between $9 and $13, but it may vary depending on the location.

Besides the Blarney Blast menu, each Bennigan's location will also treat fans to green beer, Corned Beef & Cabbage and Beer Cheese Soup. These offerings will be available during the week of St. Patrick’s Day, while supplies last.

