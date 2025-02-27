Jack In the Box launches the Lucky Mint Trio: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

Jack In the Box, the American fast food restaurant chain, is welcoming the St. Patrick's Day season a little early with the launch of the Lucky Mint Trio. Featuring three minty beverages, the Lucky Mint Trio brings back the fan-favorite Oreo Mint Shake and two new beverages.

The trio includes new drinks, Mint Twisted Soda and Oreo Mint Mocha Sweet Cream Iced Coffee, both limited-time offerings. Fans can get their hands on the minty beverages at participating Jack in the Box locations nationwide through April 7, 2025, or while the supplies last.

Notably, all three beverages in the Lucky Mint Trio come in regular, medium, and large sizes and are priced differently.

Jack In the Box’s Lucky Mint Trio explored

Jack In the Box is celebrating the spirit of St. Patrick's Day with the release of the new Lucky Mint Trio. According to All Recipes, this new minty lineup features two new beverages, which are soda and coffee-based. The restaurant chain's Oreo Mint Shake is also returning.

On February 15, 2025, Instagram user @Snackolator, who is known to review new snacks, foods, candy, and other fast food releases, shared the details about the new Lucky Mint Trio on the social media platform.

The caption mentions:

“No one does seasonal drinks quite like Jack in the Box and just look at their new Lucky Mint Trio.”

According to the Instagram user, the new drinks were made available last week, starting Monday, February 17, 2025.

Another Instagram account, @the_southern_snack, also reviewed the brand's mint drinks, among other offerings. He shared a video review on the social media platform on February 26, 2025.

Lucky Mint Trio: Flavors and prices explored

The Lucky Mint Trio consists of three beverages. These include:

Oreo Mint Shake: The Oreo Mint Shake features a mint shake base blended with Oreo cookie crumbs. The drink is finished with whipped cream topping and more cookie crumbs. As per reports, fans can get it in medium for $5.49 or a large for $5.99.

Mint Twisted Soda: The Mint Twisted Soda is a refreshing take on Sprite with sweet cream, vanilla, and mint flavors. The drink is finished with whipped topping. Reportedly, this drink is available in regular and large sizes for $3.99 and $4.39, respectively.

Oreo Mint Mocha Sweet Cream Iced Coffee: The Oreo Mint Mocha Sweet Cream Iced Coffee features High Mountain Arabica coffee, which is then swirled with vanilla cream and finished with whipped and Oreo cookie crumbs topping. This drink is reportedly available in medium and large sizes for $4.49 and $5.49, respectively.

Lucky Mint Trio: Availability

The Lucky Mint Trio is available to purchase at participating Jack in the Box locations nationwide. All three beverages are a limited-time offering and are available in regular, medium, and large sizes. Fans can buy them until April 7, 2025, or while supplies last.

Additional offer

From March 14 through March 17, Jack In the Box fans can celebrate the special St. Patrick's Day holiday with the brand's Sweet St. Patty's Deal. This deal offers customers a complimentary Lucky Mint Trio beverage with a minimum order of $5 or more.

