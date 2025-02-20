Oreo to release 2 new cookie flavors: All you need to know

Oreo, the famous brand of chocolate sandwich cookies, is bringing new indulgent flavors to its portfolio. According to All Recipes, the beloved cookie brand will launch two cookie flavors in the coming weeks – a new one and a returning fan-favorite.

The iconic cookie brand will release the Oreo Double Chocolate Cakesters and the Oreo Golden Birthday Cake. While the former will be a permanent product addition to its already robust lineup of cookies, the latter is a limited-edition item.

The Double Chocolate Cakesters will debut on Monday, February 24, 2025, while the limited-edition Golden Birthday Cake flavor will hit the shelves on March 3, 2025, just in time for the brand's 113th birthday, National Oreo Day. This holiday was established to celebrate the invention of the world's most popular sandwich cookie on March 6, 1912.

Oreo's New Flavors: All you need to know

After the cookie brand released its Post Malone collaboration earlier this year, it is bringing two new flavors for its fans, one of which will be added to its permanent lineup.

The Double Chocolate flavor is slated to hit shelves on February 24, 2025. This flavor will be a permanent addition to the brand's line of bakery snacks. Meanwhile, the Golden Birthday Cake will be a limited-time product available starting March 3, 2025, for a limited amount of time while supplies last.

Although the prices for the upcoming products are undisclosed, both will be available to grab at participating retailers nationwide.

Flavors explored

1) Double Chocolate

The Double Chocolate cookie will be a new addition to the brand's nostalgic Cakesters lineup. This cookie will feature two soft chocolate snack cakes complimented with a chocolate-flavored crème filling. This new, extra-chocolatey treat is said to be sold in a box with five packs of two cookies.

The Cakesters lineup returned in 2022 and currently features three flavors: Classic, Golden, and Peanut Butter Creme.

2) Golden Birthday Cake

The limited edition Golden Birthday Cake will feature two golden cookies sandwiched over a birthday cake-flavored creme with rainbow sprinkles. This cookie flavor was a permanent offering back in 2013.

Oreo x Post Malone

Earlier this year, on February 3, 2025, the beloved cookie brand broke the internet by collaborating with American rapper and singer Post Malone. This collaboration resulted in the one-of-a-kind cookie with a swirl of salted caramel- and shortbread-flavored cremes.

Permanent additions

This year, the cookie brand also added a slew of products to its permanent line-up of products.

Golden Cakesters - The Golden Cakesters have been added permanently to the brand's lineup. It features a crème filling with two golden snack cakes.

- The Golden Cakesters have been added permanently to the brand's lineup. It features a crème filling with two golden snack cakes. Oreo Loaded - The Loaded cookies consist of the signature chocolate cookie but with the original Mega Stuf level crème, which also contains bits of cookie pieces.

- The Loaded cookies consist of the signature chocolate cookie but with the original Mega Stuf level crème, which also contains bits of cookie pieces. Irish Crème Thins - The Irish Crème Thins features the original thin cookie with Irish Crème flavored crème. This treat also has notes of chocolate and vanilla.

- The Irish Crème Thins features the original thin cookie with Irish Crème flavored crème. This treat also has notes of chocolate and vanilla. Minis Peanut Butter - The Minis Peanut Butter are bite-sized chocolate cookies. It contains peanut butter crème.

Ever since its invention, the cookie quickly became a household name. Notably, the brand is always looking to add new flavors and variants, making its fans rush to the store.

