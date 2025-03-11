Milano introduces new cookie: All you need to know

Pepperidge Farm's premium cookie lineup, Milano, has further expanded its cookie collection with the introduction of the new Caramel Café au Lait cookie. After serving the same cookie filling for years, Milano has different plans for 2025. In January 2025, Pepperidge Farm released White chocolate-filled cookies in three fruity flavors.

The new Caramel Café au Lait cookie adds a new option to Milano's white chocolate cookie portfolio. Like earlier variants, the brand did not post about this flavor; however, some social media accounts, like @candyhunting, informed viewers and customers about it a week back. The cookies are listed on the website, and people can find them at Kroger and Target. A 12-cookie pack is available for $3.99.

Milano Caramel Café au Lait becomes the fourth white chocolate center cookie offered by the brand

Pepperidge Farm has been a renowned bakery brand for decades, and Milano cookies are one of the label's most popular products. These oval shortbread cookies sandwiched in chocolate come in a diverse flavor palette. However, the brand kept the same filling. In 2025, the bakery giant unveiled its white chocolate filling collection.

Caramel Café au Lait has become the fourth cookie in the newly introduced range. The new cookies are made with its iconic shortbreads; for the filling, however, the white chocolate layer is further topped with caramel and coffee flavors, offering a caramel latte taste.

Unlike other white chocolate counterparts, which come in 7 oz. 15-cookie packs, this flavor is offered in 5.6 oz. 12-cookie packaging. The cookie includes milk, egg, and soy, along with other flavor and texture-adding ingredients. A single cookie offers 70 calories and contains approximately 5 gm of sugar.

Other White Chocolate variants of Milano

Pepperidge Farm introduced its first-ever white chocolate cookies in January 2025. The first batch came in the following three flavors:

White Chocolate Coconut: This tropical flavor blends the nutty taste of coconut with sweet and smooth white chocolate.

This tropical flavor blends the nutty taste of coconut with sweet and smooth white chocolate. White Chocolate Strawberry: Although the strawberry flavor is not new to these cookies, this time, it is paired with white chocolate, replacing the signature chocolate filling.

Although the strawberry flavor is not new to these cookies, this time, it is paired with white chocolate, replacing the signature chocolate filling. White Chocolate Lemon: This flavor brings the tanginess of lemon to a white chocolate-filled shortbread cookie.

These flavors come in 7 oz. pack and are available at a variety of stores for $4.99.

Pepperidge Farm teamed up with Moschino to celebrate this debut

The cookie label recently collaborated with high fashion label Moschino to mark the debut of the new White Chocolate range. The duo made a designer mimicking the pack of newly launched lemon cookies. The fashion bag was also featured in the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week. On this occasion, the VP of Bakery & Cookies at Pepperidge Farm, Ama Auwarter, said:

“Our collaboration with Moschino is a pairing of two iconic brands that celebrates sophistication, elevated indulgence, and craftsmanship. Unveiling our Milano White Chocolate handbag on the Moschino runway at Milan Fashion Week is the ultimate tribute to timeless elegance and the perfect way to treat yourself to the best of cookies and fashion.”

The latest addition to the Milano range hints at Pepperidge Farm's further intent to diversify its cookie portfolio. With the launch of the Caramel Café au Lait cookie, the brand appears to be exploring new flavor profiles to keep its offerings fresh and exciting.

