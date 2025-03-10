Aldi's Fluffernutter Cookies make a comeback: All you need to know about the fan-favorite treat

Aldi's Fluffernutter Cookies have made a long-awaited return to the shelves. Inspired by the traditional New England fluffernutter sandwich, this cookie is a combination of peanut butter and marshmallow fluff. A March 7 blog of All Recipes informed about the comeback of Aldi's Fluffernutter Cookies.

Ad

The cookies are available in 13.5-ounce packages, where each box contains six cookies. The cookies are priced at $4.49 per box, and customers can grab these sweet delights via Aldi's same-day delivery or by visiting their nearby store. However, customers must monitor restocking as several locations have marked Aldi's Fluffernutter Cookies as sold out.

Aldi's Fluffernutter Cookies made a comeback under the label of Aldi's in-house brand Specially Selected

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aldi, the global affordable retail chain, offers a wide array of bakery delights that appear on store shelves periodically. Some of these offerings become fan favorites, and their return excites the fans. Aldi's Fluffernutter Cookie is one such confectionery offering, which recently made a comeback under the Specially Selected label, one of Aldi's in-house brands.

Aldi's Fluffernutter Cookies draw inspiration from fluffernutter sandwiches, a combination of marshmallow fluff and peanut butter. With a peanut butter base filled with mini marshmallows and peanut butter marshmallow cups, the cookies offer a similar flavor.

Ad

Here is Aldi's Fluffernutter Cookies recipe for DIY enthusiasts

Ad

For those who love to make and bake by themselves or those who cannot find these in stores, Aldi has given the recipe for these cookies on its webpage.

Ingredients required:

Smooth Peanut butter- 129g

Butter- 110g

Light, soft brown sugar- 200g

Large egg- 1

Plain flour- 190g

Cornflour- 1 tsp

Seasalt flakes- 1/2 tsp

Marshmallow fluff- 175g

Milk chocolate roughly chopped- 100g

The recipe mentioned here is suitable for making 12 cookies, so adjust the ingredients as per the requirement.

How to prepare?

Ad

Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C for fan ovens) or Gas Mark 4 and lay a flat baking sheet with greaseproof paper. Now, take a big bowl and mix the peanut butter with brown sugar and butter. Whisk it well, either using a hand-held mixer or an electric one. While mixing, add an egg and further whisk it until it is evenly mixed. To this mixture, gradually add the flour and cornflour through a sieve. Keeping a third portion of chocolate aside for topping the cookies, add the salt and remaining chocolate to the mixture and mix it until the chips are evenly spread. Carve 12 equal balls, using a heaped tablespoon or preferably an ice cream scoop. Now, flatten these balls into cookie shapes. Put 1 tablespoon of marshmallow fluff in the middle of the flattened cookie dough and make it a ball again by enclosing the fluff filling. Once again, flatten these balls without putting much pressure. Place the circular, flattened dough on a baking sheet, maintaining a sufficient gap between the cookies. Bake them for 12 to 15 minutes while monitoring them. Ensure that fluff doesn't burn. Additionally, layer the reserved chocolate on top of the cookies at the 11th minute. Take the cookies out of the oven when the edges start to turn slightly golden, the marshmallow fluff is visible and firm on top, and the chocolate looks melted.

Ad

Cookie lovers can check the availability of Aldi's Fluffernutter Cookies at their nearby stores or bake them at home using the above recipe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback