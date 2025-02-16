Michelin Star chef Dominique Crenn teams up with Dior to launch new cafe in Dallas: All you need to know about the culinary-fashion crossover

The Michelin-starred chef, Dominique Crenn, teams up with French luxury fashion house Dior to launch Café Dior by Dominique Crenn in Dallas, Texas. The cafe is scheduled to open on February 22, 2025, within the newly established Dior boutique at 58 Highland Park Village. Currently offering luxury goods, this two-level Dior boutique opened its doors in December 2024.

This collaboration between Dior and the international chef combines fashion and gourmet cuisine. Café Dior Dallas will join the limited lineup of Dior cafés globally, which includes sites in Paris, London, Miami, and Tokyo.

Menu of Café Dior by Dominique Crenn takes inspiration from Dior's designs

A dish offered by the Café Dior Dallas (Image credits: cafediordallas.com)

International chef Dominique Crenn and French luxury label Dior have come together to offer an opulent dining experience with shopping. The menu of the upcoming Café Dior at Dallas is curated by the three-Michelin stars awardee.

As per the February 11 report published in WWD, the menu in this cafe is inspired by popular Dior designs. For instance, the La Colle Noire chicken takes cues from an outfit created by Marc Bohan in the ‘70s. Another starter dish on the lunch menu, Miss Dior Consommé, is inspired by the Miss Dior dress.

The same report says that the chef's team is also dedicated to connecting with local farmers in the Dallas region to procure the finest quality ingredients. The concept of the cafe is defined on the official website in the following words:

"Café Dior by Dominique Crenn is a celebration of the artistry, elegance, and craftsmanship that defines Christian Dior. Chef Dominique Crenn has created a gastronomic experience fusing her own philosophy and Dior’s timeless designs."

It further states:

"You will find one of Christian Dior’s primary sources of inspiration – the delicate beauty of gardens and flowers – woven throughout the menu and intertwining the splendors of nature with culinary art."

What does the menu of Café Dior Dallas look like?

Screenshot of the dessert menu of the Cafe Dior Dallas ( Image credits: cafediordallas.com)

The menu on the upcoming restaurant's official website features three sections: Lunch, Tea time, and Desserts.

For lunch, the cafe offers various Starters, Mains, and Sides, with items like Pasta Marinière and Tuna Violette in the main course. The Tea time menu features 'Savory' and 'Sweet' options, each consisting of three choices.

Pastry Chef Juan Contreras has tailored the dessert menu of Cafe Dior, which has four dessert options.

About Dominique Crenn

Dominique Crenn is a renowned international chef who is also a co-founder of the highly acclaimed gourmet restaurant, Atelier Crenn. She is also the first female chef in the US who was conferred with three Michelin Stars. Last year in April, she was also featured in TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People.

The website describes the chef in these words:

"Born and raised in France, Crenn spent many summers in Brittany, developing a deep love and respect for the sea. Today, her creations at Atelier Crenn showcase the bounty of the sea and the finest products sourced from local farmers."

It further reads:

"Crenn also runs Bar Crenn, a swanky cocktail lounge serving innovative and expertly crafted cocktails as well as an immersive Michelin-starred tasting menu."

Dominique Crenn's Café Dior is a testimony to a crossover of luxury fashion and food. Those who want to experience this fine dining experience can schedule their reservations from the website.

