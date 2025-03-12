5 best fast food fish sandwiches to try for Lent

Lenten season has arrived, and many people avoid red meat and poultry on Fridays. As an alternative, many fast-food lovers have switched to fish sandwiches over the past 40 days. This year, Lent started on March 5 and will conclude on April 18.

From local food vendors to multinational fast-food chains, many food outlets offer seafood menus, especially fish-based items, for the Lenten period.

Although fish sandwiches cannot replace the taste of regular meat offerings, a tasty fish offering still fills the void to an extent. To help Lenten observers and seafood enthusiasts, here is a list of the five best fish sandwiches to try during Lent 2025.

Disclaimer: The sandwiches are based on the writer's opinion. Those who feel differently can share their thoughts in the comment section.

From Wendy's to Popeyes: 5 best fish sandwiches offered during Lent 2025

1) McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

McDonald's Filet-o-fish- Source: Getty

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish has been a go-to Lenten choice for many. The sandwich starts with a steamed bun, which is layered with melted American cheese and a crispy brown patty made with wild-caught Alaskan pollock. The filet is then layered with the company's usual tartar sauce. The restaurant chain offers this sandwich individually as well as with different meal options.

The Filet-O-Fish remains a popular choice due to its minimal ingredients. However, the prices may vary at different locations and change from app to app.

2) Fiery Big Fish by Burger King

Best fast food fish sandwiches - Source: Getty

This lately introduced seasonal menu item by Burger King suits the palate of many spice lovers. The sandwich is prepared with white pollock fish battered in panko breading. The fried crispy patty is further dressed in the brand's signature triple pepper glaze and a layer of tartar sauce.

The seasoned patty is then onto a toasted potato bun along with different crunchy pickles and lettuce to complete this sandwich. This quick bite individually costs $7.19 and can be paired with various meal options.

3) Popeyes' Flounder Fish Sandwich

Although renowned for its chicken wings, the label brings back this seasonal sandwich for this year's Lent. Popeyes prepares this sandwich using an Alaskan flounder filet as a filling. Before frying the cut, the filet is marinated in the restaurant's standard herbs and spices and given a crispy coating.

The fried golden brown filet is then stacked within a toasted brioche bun, along with spicy spread, barrel-cured pickles, and the label's classic tartar sauce. The sandwich is available at Popeyes' stores in a classic as well as a spicy version. When ordered individually, this sandwich costs $5.99. However, it can also be paired with drinks and sides in meal combos.

4) Arby's

This fish sandwich is an appetizer made with crispy fish fillet enclosed in a toasted sesame bun. The crispy fish patty is topped with tartar sauce and shredded lettuce for added flavor. This seasonal menu offering is available at the Arby's participating outlets, starting from $4.89. The sandwich can be paired with fries and a drink for added cost.

5) Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich by Wendy's

This is another fan-favorite seasonal offering by Wendy's, which makes a comeback every year at this time. This sandwich is also made with wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillet covered in crispy panko breading. This crispy filet is further topped with American cheese, pickles, lettuce, and creamy dill tartar sauce on the restaurant's signature bun.

Those who prefer mild fish flavor will most likely enjoy this sandwich. This year, the price of the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is set at $6.99. This limited-time offering will be available through April 20 at the participating locations.

Lenten observers as well as seafood lovers can also explore these seasonal limited-time offerings. Apart from these five fish sandwiches, one can explore a plethora of other options available in the market.

