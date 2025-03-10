Perkins introduces new Seafood Menu items: Price, availability, and more details explored

Casual dining chain Perkins American Food Co. has unveiled its seasonal seafood menu. With the Lenten period in full swing and high demand for seafood offerings, almost every popular chain has introduced a seafood menu, and now Perkins has also joined the list. From fish sandwiches to roasted shrimp, the limited-time menu consists of seven options, including two new offerings.

A March 6 press release announced the launch of this seasonal FRY-DAY menu. On March 7, the restaurant posted about the new offerings on its social media handles. The new seafood menu starts at $9.99 and can be enjoyed at or ordered from participating Perkins restaurants.

Starting as a pancake house in 1958, today, Perkins American Food Co. has become a popular brunch location in America. Today, the restaurant chain operates from locations in the USA and Canada. The casual dining chain serves a variety of food options ranging from sandwiches to soups.

Now, the company has announced its seasonal seafood menu consisting of seven offerings. On the occasion of this launch, the VP of Menu Innovation at Ascent Hospitality Management, the holding company of the restaurant, Mindy Armstrong, said:

“Our culinary team crafted this special seafood-inspired menu that puts the best catches of the season in the spotlight for our guests to enjoy and at a great value. We are thrilled to feature these tasty, limited-time dishes that offer variety for our guests’ dining experiences and taste buds.”

What does the Perkins new Seafood Menu offer?

The recently announced seafood menu of the restaurant offers the following seven items, two of which offerings are first to appear in the restaurant's seasonal menu. The FRY-DAYs menu includes:

Crispy Cod Sandwich: This is a fresh offering by the brand. It is a sandwich made of a toasted bun that encloses a crispy cod fillet. The sandwich comes loaded with cheddar cheese, lemon garlic aioli, lettuce, and pickles. Served with fries, it costs $9.99.

This is a by the brand. It is a sandwich made of a toasted bun that encloses a crispy cod fillet. The sandwich comes loaded with cheddar cheese, lemon garlic aioli, lettuce, and pickles. Served with fries, it costs $9.99. Double Catch: It is another $9.99 seafood serving, which offers two crispy cod fillets along with four jumbo fried shrimp. The meal includes tartar sauce, fries, and a cocktail.

It is another $9.99 seafood serving, which offers two crispy cod fillets along with four jumbo fried shrimp. The meal includes tartar sauce, fries, and a cocktail. Blackened Roasted Salmon: This is the second fresh addition to the seasonal menu of the food outlet. Costing $16.99, this plate comes filled with a roasted salmon on garlic mashed potatoes and also offers seasoned green beans with it.

This is the second to the seasonal menu of the food outlet. Costing $16.99, this plate comes filled with a roasted salmon on garlic mashed potatoes and also offers seasoned green beans with it. Grilled Fish & Shrimp: This meal is a combination of a garlic-seasoned white fish fillet and grilled shrimp dressed with garlic butter. Both items are served over herb rice pilaf with grilled asparagus. Customers get the option of Cajun seasoning as well. This meal comes for $16.49.

This meal is a combination of a garlic-seasoned white fish fillet and grilled shrimp dressed with garlic butter. Both items are served over herb rice pilaf with grilled asparagus. Customers get the option of Cajun seasoning as well. This meal comes for $16.49. Hibachi Grilled Shrimp Skillet: This seafood delicacy uses garlic butter rice as a base, which is topped with teriyaki-glazed grilled shrimp, stir-fried with red onions, broccoli, and red bell peppers. This menu item costs $16.09.

This seafood delicacy uses garlic butter rice as a base, which is topped with teriyaki-glazed grilled shrimp, stir-fried with red onions, broccoli, and red bell peppers. This menu item costs $16.09. Fish ‘n Chips: Coming for $15.39, this meal is a simple mix of crispy cod fillets served with fries, a garlic salad, and tartar sauce.

Coming for $15.39, this meal is a simple mix of crispy cod fillets served with fries, a garlic salad, and tartar sauce. Jumbo Shrimp Dinner: The food offering consists of six fried jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce and a choice of two dinner sides. Shrimp lovers can enjoy it for $15.49.

Frequent visitors at Perkins can explore the brand's members e-Club option, where they receive 20% off on the next visit after signing up for the program.

