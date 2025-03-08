Cuisinart Outdoors debuts two new grills displaying industry-first technology: Price, availability, and more details explored

Cuisinart Outdoors, the outdoor cooking appliance division of Cuisinart, has recently unveiled two new innovative outdoor grills. The first-of-their-kind appliances include a 28-inch Outdoor Griddler, a 2-in-1 Griddle and Broiler, and the next product is the Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill, which can be used as a grill, griddle, and pizza oven.

The brand announced the launch on February 27 through a news release and also shared the update on its Instagram page. These products were listed for sale on the brand's website and other sellers, like Amazon, Home Depot, etc., on March 1. Backyard cooking enthusiasts can buy these multipurpose outdoor grills for $499.99 from Cuisinart.

The new grills from Cuisinart Outdoors are equipped with two patent-pending systems

Established in 1973, Cuisinart has built a strong reputation in the kitchenware industry, offering a wide range of culinary appliances. From kitchen tools to advanced cooking equipment, the brand caters to diverse culinary needs. Cuisinart Outdoors, a dedicated sub-label of the brand, focuses on outdoor cooking solutions for backyard enthusiasts.

Recently, Cuisinart Outdoors introduced two new outdoor grills equipped with innovative features, including a patent-pending contour lid and baffle system. According to the brand, these technologies are being used for the first time in cooking grills, making them suitable for different cooking styles.

Cuisinart showcased these grills at The Inspired Home Show and will also exhibit these products at the National Hardware Show, scheduled from March 18 to March 20. At the launch of these products, the SVP & General Manager for Cuisinart Outdoors, Kris Kahn, said:

"At Cuisinart Outdoors, our goal is to elevate and simplify the entire outdoor entertaining experience. The Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill and the 28" Outdoor Griddler™- 2-in-1 Griddle & Broiler do just that. By bringing professional-grade technology and versatile features to outdoor cooking, they're truly a one stop shop made for backyard chefs of all levels."

What are these products offering?

Cuisinart Outdoors claims that the newly introduced grills are a one-stop solution for breakfast, lunch, and dinner cooking needs. The features of these products are:

1) 28" Outdoor Griddler- 2-in-1 Griddle & Broiler:

This 2-in-1 appliance is capable of griddling and broiling, making it ideal for searing, frying, and roasting meat, etc. The above-mentioned Broiler Baffles system delivers precise heat, preventing over- or under-cooking.

The 504 sq. inch griddle is capable of locking heat, making it energy efficient. Moreover, it features an adjustable 3-level broiler, perfect for high-flame finishing steps. From steaks to pancakes, one can prepare various meals with this.

2) Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill (Grill, Griddle, Pizza Oven):

This is another multipurpose appliance made for a variety of backyard culinary requirements. The new grill comes with a patent-pending contour lid system, which brings Thermo-Flo™ technology under the hood.

The system can preheat rapidly and evenly distribute the heat on the surface. The equipment takes up approximately 500 square inches of space. The grill also features a griddle and a 15" pizza stone, which can prepare pizza in under six minutes.

At $499.99, these first-of-their-kind grills can be an apt addition to the backyards of grilling enthusiasts. Barbecue lovers can also explore other related products on Cuisinart's website.

