How to recreate Matthew McConaughey’s Chicken Salad? Recipe explored 

Matthew McConaughey’s Chicken Salad recipe has been shared online after the viral success of his tuna salad recipe. The Academy Award-winning actor is not just known for his performances but also for his love of good food. In a recent interview with Food & Wine, the actor shared the recipe for a chicken salad he often makes, which was published on February 23.

Ad

Following the online virality of his tuna salad recipe, which gained traction after a November 2024 appearance on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, the actor shared insights into his chicken salad. People who admired his tuna salad recipe, and now want to try Matthew McConaughey’s Chicken Salad can read the complete recipe here.

Matthew McConaughey’s Chicken Salad uses a 3-ingredient base

Costco Chicken - Source: Getty

Matthew McConaughey said that like his tuna salad recipe, there is no bar of additions in the salad. The Texas-based actor makes different renditions of the salads based on the available items in the refrigerator. So, apart from the basic recipe below, foodies can add flavor to their salad as per their palate.

Ad

For this recipe, Matthew suggests using the whole roasted chicken instead of different cuts. He prefers the whole chicken because roasting or cooking the smaller cuts makes the meat drier, which isn't ideal for a creamy salad. On this, Matthew McConaughey said:

“I'm not a kebab guy. I don't like pieces of chicken being cooked. I think… if you can cook a whole chicken… That's much better than cooking just a breast or cooking, just a wing or cooking just a chicken piece on the grill. It gets too dry the other way.”

Ad

Another key suggestion by Matthew McConaughey was to use shredded chicken instead of chopped meat cubes. Shredded chicken makes it easier for the salad to stay in place when used in a sandwich.

Ingredients required for Matthew McConaughey’s Chicken Salad

Ad

Roasted Chicken- A whole chicken. Mayonnaise- About 1/2 cup. Olive Oil- Roughly 2 tablespoons. Italian Dressing - 2 to 3 tablespoons. Optional Add-Ins: As per the taste and other eating preferences, one can add different items like red onion, pickles, or even leftover vegetables like corn or peas in the salad.

Steps to prepare Matthew McConaughey’s Chicken Salad

Step 1: Roast the Chicken

Those who prefer soft and tender meat should set the oven to 325°F and let the whole chicken cook for 1.5 to 2 hours, depending on its weight. However, to make it juicy and crispy, one should cook it at 425°F for 45 minutes to 1.5 hours. People in a hurry, however, can use ready-to-eat rotisserie chicken. Shred the chicken using a fork or a mixer once it is cooked perfectly.

Ad

Step 2: Prepare the dressing

In a separate bowl, mix mayonnaise, olive oil, and Italian dressing. Whisk until the mixture becomes a smooth creamy paste. People can either use Italian dressing options available in the market or make dressing at home. Those choosing DIY can create it by using different ingredients like red wine vinegar, oregano, garlic, parsley, pepper, salt, etc.

Ad

Step 3: Mix the items

Now, add the Italian dressing over the shredded chicken and stir until all ingredients are mixed well. Taste the mixture and tweak it with salt, pepper, or additional dressing components.

Step 4: Include the Add-Ins:

There is no single rulebook for this step. One can add different items of preference to the salad. Some commonly used add-ins are red onion, pickles, vegetables, etc. Cover the salad and leave it aside for some time for flavor melding. Now, the Matthew McConaughey’s Chicken Salad is ready to pair with crackers or with a slice of bread.

Ad

Matthew McConaughey’s Chicken Salad is an easy-to-make recipe and offers a chance to consume the leftovers in the fridge without wasting the food.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback