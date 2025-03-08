DiGiorno team up with Hidden Valley Ranch to launch 2 new pizzas: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

DiGiorno has teamed up with ranch dressing specialist Hidden Valley Ranch to bring two new pizzas. The frozen pizza brand announced these new offerings through a press release on February 26, 2025. The two brands have collaborated to introduce ranch-infused pizza flavors: Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust Pizza and Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Crust Pizza.

The Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust Pizza will be exclusively available at Kroger and will sell for $6.99. The other pizza, Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Crust Pizza, will hit select store shelves in the US in April, priced at $9.49. However, prices may vary at different retail stores.

DiGiorno and Hidden Valley Ranch are also introducing merchandise to mark this collaboration

DiGiorno, a sublabel of Nestle, is known for frozen pizzas, especially its signature Rising Crust Pizzas. People usually pair these pizzas with ranch dressing, and this combination inspired this new collaboration. On the launch of these flavors, the brand's senior brand manager, Kimberly Holowiak, said via the press release:

"DiGiorno knows there is fan frenzy and a deep passion for the beloved combination of pizza and ranch. With ranch being a top condiment choice to dip pizza in, we wanted to imagine new ways for fans to enjoy this pairing that was exclusive to the freezer aisle."

The statement continued:

"DiGiorno is thrilled to unveil two ranchified pizzas in collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch that will continue to wow consumers' tastebuds."

What are the two new flavors?

The Hidden Valley ranch dressing-filled pizzas are:

1) Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust Pizza

This one is a spicy pepperoni pizza that comes with mozzarella cheese and spicy buffalo-style Hidden Valley Ranch sauce. It also includes jalapeños and the brand's ranch seasoning on a thin crust. The official website describes this frozen pizza in the following words:

"Dig into our limited-edition Spicy Rancheroni Pizza, featuring buffalo-style Hidden Valley® Ranch sauce and seasoning, pepperoni and jalapeños on our signature thin crust."

The pizza will be available exclusively at Kroger stores, and a 16.3 oz. pack will cost $6.99.

2) Chicken Bacon Ranch STUFFED Crust Pizza

This frozen delight uses a bacon and cheese-stuffed crust as a base, which is then layered with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning. The pizza is further topped with applewood-smoked bacon, grilled chicken, and creamy ranch sauce.

It will be available at multiple stores across the States starting in April 2025. This pizza will hit the market with an MSRP of $9.49.

Duo is bringing the Digiorno X Hidden Valley Ranch Obsession collection

To make this partnership memorable, brands are introducing a collaborative merchandise collection inspired by these pizzas. This limited-edition collection features tote bags, crewneck sweatshirts, socks, and label pins showcasing ranch and pizza-inspired designs.

This 'Obsession Collection' will be available exclusively as an online giveaway, which will take place on Pi Day, March 14, at noon ET. Interested fans can find these apparel items in the 'Collection' section on the website - shopdigiorno.goodnes.com.

Earlier, DiGiorno also brought innovative creations to offer a fresh taste to its customers. In June 2024, DiGiorno collaborated with Marvel Studios to bring four Deadpool & Wolverine-themed pizzas. These limited-edition pizzas included The Wade Special, Gimme Chimi, Spicy Wolvie Pie, and Maximum Pep. In October 2023, the brand also introduced Thanksgiving Pizza with turkey toppings.

Similarly, its latest partnership with Hidden Valley Ranch has brought another creation in the frozen delights lineup. Ranch pizza fans can find one flavor at Kroger, but another version will take a few days.

