Buffalo Wild Wings introduces new $10.99 Boneless Meal: Offer explored

Started in 1982 by Jim Disbrow and Scott Lowery, Buffalo Wild Wings is known for its buffalo-style chicken wings. Today, the franchise restaurant operates with over 1,180 outlets across the world. In 2018, the restaurant chain became a part of food business giant Inspire Brands, which also owns labels like Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin', and Arby's.

On February 20, the chicken wings maker announced a new $10.99 boneless meal offer in which one gets boneless wings along with sauces and a side dish. Customers can enjoy this offer only by visiting their nearby store since it is not valid for online orders.

Buffalo Wild Wings $10.99 boneless meal deal comes with two sauces of choice

The sports bar chain offers a vast variety of chicken wing options, in which it specializes, along with other items on its menu. From BOGO to free wings offers, BWW frequently introduces promotional offers.

Now, the $10.99 boneless meal deal is another one which customers can grab. In this deal, they will get 10 boneless wings paired with a pack of fries. Moreover, customers can also select two free side sauces from a range of 22 sauces offered by the brand.

The brand posted about the deal on its Instagram handle and captioned it with the following words:

"Repeat after me '$10.99 boneless meal' 🗣️"

This deal from Buffalo Wild Wings is a limited-time offering and can not be combined with other promotional discounts. The deal is only applicable in dine-in options at participating stores of BWW and excludes stand-alone GO locations.

Also, people living in Alaska, California, Washington, Hawaii, and New York need to visit the nearby store to get the actual price since it may be higher, as reported by the official Instagram handle of BWW.

Other offers from Buffalo Wild Wings

Apart from this deal, BWW is offering some exclusive online deals for customers who prefer to enjoy meals at their homes.

Besides, Buffalo Wild Wings runs a Blazin' Rewards program for its loyal customers, where users earn rewards on purchases and redeem those points for free food and drinks. Moreover, the users will get 6 free wings in their birthday month, along with some other benefits.

For a limited time, the program members can also enjoy the BOGO offer on wings every Tuesday. Nevertheless, non-Blazin members can take advantage of the BOGO offer every Thursday.

Furthermore, the restaurant is offering "$3–$6 deals" on beer and cocktails from Monday through Friday. The timing, however, is limited, and spans only three hours from 3 pm each weekday. There are also games such as Blazin' Trivia, in which customers above 21 years can participate and win prizes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Interested Buffalo Wings lovers can explore the website or visit the store of Buffalo Wild Wings for more deals and food options.

