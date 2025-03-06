Buffalo Wild Wings debuts 2 new sauces: Related deals, availability, and more details explored

Buffalo Wild Wings, an American casual dining restaurant chain, is debuting two all-new wing sauces, just in time for March Madness. The restaurant chain, which is the Official Sports Bar of March Madness, a major National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament, is also releasing two new sandwiches.

According to All Recipes, starting March 5, 2025, fans of the restaurant chain will get to enjoy new BBQ Ranch and Buffalo Bleu sauces, as part of Buffalo Wild Wings’ 2025 March Madness Menu. Notably, guests can enjoy their wings, sandwiches, and wraps with these new sauces, but for a limited time only.

Buffalo Wild Wings’ new sauces explored

Buffalo Wild Wings, the Official Sports Bar of March Madness is celebrating the NCAA tournament which begins with Selection Sunday on March 16, with the launch of two new sauces.

Popularly known as B-Dubs, the restaurant chain is also introducing two over-the-top sandwiches along with the wing sauces. The sauces are:

BBQ Ranch - The BBQ Ranch sauce is a creamy combination of ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.

BUFFALO BLEU - The Buffalo Bleu sauce features the brand’s famous buffalo sauce blended with bleu cheese, cayenne pepper, and garlic.

Meanwhile, on March 6, 2025, the restaurant chain teased the new additions on the social media platform, X.

“basketball nicknames for our sauces. we'll go first: hot bbq = "the boomerang"...go....”

On March 5, 2025, Buffalo Wild Wings launched its 2025 March Madness Menu, consisting of new sandwiches including a Beer Cheese Cheesesteak and a Chicken Parm Melt.

Smothered in beer cheese and American cheese, the Beer Cheese Cheesesteak features shaved sirloin steak, grilled onions, and green onions on a toasted sub roll. This new sandwich is joining B-Dubs’s menu permanently.

Meanwhile, the new Chicken Parm Melt, which is also a permanent addition, features crispy breaded chicken. Topped with mozzarella sticks, Parmesan Garlic sauce, Parmesan, pepper jack, marinara sauce, and Italian seasoning. The items are served on a toasted sub roll.

Availability

The new BBQ Ranch and Buffalo Bleu sauces are a limited-time addition, unlike the Beer Cheese Cheesesteak and Chicken Parm Melt. Available to try with dine-in, delivery, and takeout orders, these sauces can be added to wings, sandwiches, and wraps.

Notably, for fans who like sports, the March Madness tip-off weekend is the perfect chance to taste these sauces at a discounted price. On March 20, B-Dubs is offering buy-one-get-one-free boneless wings, so fans can try both new sauces.

Meanwhile, the buy-one-get-one-free deal is only valid for orders that are placed through the Buffalo Wild Wings website or app. Orders can be dine-in, delivery or takeout.

Buffalo Wild Wings sauce offerings

The restaurant chain has more than 25 options of sauces and dry rubs. These include Golden Fire Sauce, Blazin’ Knockout Sauce, Wild Sauce, Mango Habanero Sauce, Lemon Pepper Sauce, Hot Sauce, Original Buffalo Sauce, and THAI CURRY Sauce.

Nashville Hot Sauce, Jammin' Jalapeño sauce, Caribbean Jerk Sauce, Asian Zing Sauce, Spicy Garlic Sauce, Orange Chicken Sauce, Medium Sauce, and Honey BBQ Sauce are some of the other hot sauce offerings.

The restaurant also offers its wings with signature dry rubs including Desert Heat, Buffalo, Chipotle BBQ, Lemon Pepper, and Salt & Vinegar.

About Buffalo Wild Wings

Founded in 1982 by James Disbrow and Scott Lowery, Buffalo Wild Wings is a restaurant chain that is famous for its Buffalo wings, sauces, chicken tenders, and more.

Serving in a casual sports bar franchise setting, the brand has a presence in the United States, Canada, Mexico, India, Panama, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

