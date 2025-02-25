Pillsbury's releases new ready-to-bake Basketball Shape Sugar Cookie Dough: All you need to know

Pillsbury has launched a new ready-to-bake cookie dough for basketball fans. The new Basketball Shape Sugar Cookie Dough is nothing but the brand’s same iconic sugar cookies decorated with orange and black basketballs on them.

Released just in time for March Madness this year, the new ready-to-bake Basketball Shape Sugar Cookie Dough package features 20 pre-cut sugar cookies.

All Recipes reported that the sport-related item by the food manufacturing brand will be available to purchase from retailers nationwide starting this month.

Notably, the Basketball Shape Sugar Cookie Dough is safe to be eaten raw straight from the package.

Pillsbury’s Basketball Shape Sugar Cookie Dough

Pillsbury, the famous consumer food products brand, is adding a new cookie dough with a sport-related design to their star-studded lineup.

Ahead of March Madness 2025, which is one of the biggest basketball moments and a significant cultural event in the US, the brand is making sure that fans will have a perfect game-day treat.

On February 24, 2025, Instagram user and blogger @the.sweet.foodie, who reviews sweets and snacks, shared on the social media platform about the availability of the new Basketball Shape Sugar Cookie Dough at Russ's Market and Hy-Vee Supermarket.

“In time for your March Madness parties, Pillsbury has released for the first time: basketball shaped sugar cookies.”

The Instagram user added:

“They obviously taste the same as all of the other printed refrigerated sugar cookies they have but a fun change up for the design.”

The US-based company describes the new Basketball Sugar Cookie Dough as a treat that needs “no mixing and no measuring,,” on its website. Ready to bake in the oven, fans can even eat the edible cookie dough uncooked.

Perfect for parties and family memories, these adorable Basketball-themed cookies require minimal prep time.

Availability

Each package of the new Basketball Shape Sugar Cookie Dough features 20 pre-cut classic sugar cookies. Designed to resemble a basketball, this new item can be found in retailers nationwide starting this month.

Notably, the new cookie dough offering will join the famous food production company’s sports-inspired cookie collection after Football Shape Cutout Cookie Dough. This treat makes a perfect dessert partner for the March Madness game-day celebration, which starts with Selection Sunday on March 16.

This event will see 68 teams playing in the 2025 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament.

Pillsbury's ready-to-bake cookie dough offerings

The brand has a wide range of ready-to-bake cookie dough products including:

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough : Made with real chocolate, the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is a classic with no high fructose corn syrup and no colors from artificial sources.

: Made with real chocolate, the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is a classic with no high fructose corn syrup and no colors from artificial sources. REESE’S Peanut Butter Cookie Dough : The REESE'S Peanut Butter Cookie Dough is made with the scrumptious sweet taste of real REESE'S Peanut Butter.

: The REESE'S Peanut Butter Cookie Dough is made with the scrumptious sweet taste of real REESE'S Peanut Butter. Monster Refrigerated Cookie Dough : The Monster Refrigerated Cookie Dough is made with oats, peanut butter, candy pieces and real chocolate chips

: The Monster Refrigerated Cookie Dough is made with oats, peanut butter, candy pieces and real chocolate chips Birthday Cake Cookie Dough : When baked, the Birthday Cake Cookie Dough turns into soft, chewy and delicious birthday cake-flavored cookies.

: When baked, the Birthday Cake Cookie Dough turns into soft, chewy and delicious birthday cake-flavored cookies. Cookie Dough Oreo: This cookie dough offering comes with OREO pieces.

About Pillsbury

Owned by General Mills, the company is known for a wide range of consumer food products, including flour, cake mixes, frozen biscuits, cookie dough and other baked goods. The brand started in 1869.

