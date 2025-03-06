Bojangles releases new Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles: Availability, special promotion, and more details explored

Bojangles, the fast food restaurant chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, has introduced new Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles. The chain informed the public about this "sweet and savory" brunch item on March 3 through a news release. This new addition is available à la carte, in combos, and also as sides.

The Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles are available at participating locations and start from $5.49 when ordered à la carte. To mark this launch, Bojangles is hosting Brunch at Bo’s this Sunday. Besides, the restaurant chain is offering free Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles on orders above a particular value. This offer is applicable through March 9.

Customers can get Bojangles' new Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles for free through March 9

Established in 1977, Bojangles is known for its Southern-style cuisine, serving items such as fried chicken, biscuits, and breakfast fare. Over the years, the restaurant chain has opened over 800 outlets across 17 states. Although they usually focus on chicken and biscuits, this time they have introduced a novelty item, the Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffle.

The new offering is a unique appetizer in which the brand's signature Cajun Filet is nestled between warm Bo-Berry Waffles. This sweet and savory mix is further topped with sweet Bo-Berry Honey Glaze.

To mark this launch, Bojangles is organizing a brunch event named Brunch at Bo’s on the coming Sunday. Some of the highlights of this upcoming event are as follows:

People can enjoy bottomless Legendary Iced Tea

There will be a "flower BO-quet bar."

A DJ will be there to make the brunch lively.

People can expect plated Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles and Bo-Tato Rounds.

On this occasion, the chief marketing officer of the restaurant chain, Tom Boland, stated:

“For many people, Sunday brunch has become a highlight of the weekend. Our Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles are the ultimate indulgence, whether you’re enjoying brunch with company or treating yourself. We’re making surthat e guests never have to settle – because brunch should never be put on hold.”

Celebration is not limited to this event. To make this new offering popular, Bojangles is offering it for free on orders above $20. Users ordering from the company's app as well as from other delivery apps are eligible for free Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles. The offer was started on March 3, and it will be there till March 9.

Other seasonal limited-time offerings by Bojangles

Apart from the chicken waffle, the fast-food chain has also brought back its Bojangler Fish Sandwich in its LTO menu. This Lenten period offering is made from toasted bun and panko breaded Alaskan Pollock fillet. It is topped with Bo’s seasoning and further layered with American cheese and Duke’s tartar sauce.

The price of this fish sandwich starts from $5.69, and seafood lovers can also pair it with fries and drinks in combos.

The seasonal menu also offers Bojangler Dinner, which is a combo of fried fish fillet with two fixins and a buttermilk biscuit. Another limited-time menu item is Bo Bites, which are hand-breaded fried chicken bites. The last addition is the Bo Berry Cobber. It is an iteration of the brand's famous blueberry cobbler, featuring Bo-Berry topping with sweet icing.

Apart from these seasonal menu bites, customers can explore other breakfast and brunch combos on the official website as well as by visiting stores.

