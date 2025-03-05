Popeyes brings back its Flounder Fish Sandwich: All you need to know

Lent season is here, and to serve its customers, Popeyes brings back its Flounder Fish Sandwich. The Flounder Fish Sandwich made its debut in 2021, and this time, it is available in classic as well as spicy versions. The sandwich is available at participating locations from March 5 and will be served during the Lent period.

To honor the Lenten season, the restaurant has also brought back its Shrimp Tackle Box along with this limited-time offering. Customers can enjoy this seafood sandwich at Popeyes stores or order it at home. The price of the flounder fish sandwich starts from $6.99. Customers also get the option to have it à la carte or in a combo.

Popeyes offers Flounder Fish Sandwich at $5.99 for a limited time at participating stores

Founded in 1972, the casual dining restaurant is known for its Louisiana-style fried chicken. The restaurant serves an ample mix of chicken delicacies; however, every Lent period, it offers seafood options. Keeping its tradition, Popeyes brings its 2021 debutant Flounder Fish Sandwich back to its menu for a limited time.

The fish sandwich is made with a brioche bun, which embraces fried flounder filet marinated in Louisiana herbs and spices. The crispy fish is further topped with pickles and tartar sauce. The 2024 new release of the brand describes this sandwich in the following words:

The sandwich features a light, flakey flounder filet from Alaska, marinated in authentic Louisiana herbs & spices, dusted in our southern crispy coating and fried up golden brown. The filet is served atop a warm, buttery toasted brioche bun with barrel-cured pickles & Classic Tartar sauce or Spicy Spread.

The Flounder Fish Sandwich comes in a classic variant and a spicy variant for hot food lovers. Lent observers or seafood lovers can order this sandwich alone or enjoy it with sides and a choice of drink.

The side options available in the combo are Cajun Fries, Red Beans & Rice, Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, Coleslaw, Homestyle Mac & Cheese, and Cajun Rice. Similarly, customers get the option to choose from 18 drinks. The price of the flounder fish sandwich starts from $6.99, and the regular and large combo starts from $9.99 and $11.99, respectively.

Other seafood offerings in Popeyes

Along with the flounder fish sandwich, Popeyes brings back another LTO, the Shrimp Tackle Box. The box contains eight fried butterfly shrimp seasoned with the brand's signature herbs and spices. A buttery biscuit, a choice of side, and a dip complete the box.

The side options are similar to those above; however, for dip, one can choose from Wild Honey Mustard, Sweet Heat Sauce, Tartar Sauce, Mardi Gras Mustard, Bold BQ Sauce, Blackened Ranch Sauce, Bayou Buffalo Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch Sauce, and Cocktail Sauce. The price of the box starts at $6.99, and people can add sides and drinks to two combos.

Like many other restaurants, Popeyes is also offering Lent delicacies with its signature herbs and flavors. The flounder fish sandwich is a wonderful option for both the Lent observers and seafood enthusiasts. For detailed combo offers and exact pricing, customers are advised to visit the store or check the official website.

