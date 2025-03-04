7Up Tropical is now available nationwide: All you need to know

7Up Tropical, which debuted last year as a Kroger stores' exclusive LTO, has now become a permanent part of the company's drink lineup. On February 5, Keurig Dr Pepper, the parent company of 7Up, announced the news in a press release. The flavor is available in both regular and zero-sugar variants for calorie-conscious foodies.

Since its permanent return, fans have been waiting to try 7Up Tropical. Various news sources and food reviewers suggest that the drink is now available nationwide at different retail stores. At Walmart, a 12-oz 12-pack of 7Up Tropical soda cans costs $20.49.

7Up Tropical is now available nationwide at retail stores in both regular and zero-sugar versions

On February 5, Keurig Dr Pepper, which sells 30 ready-to-drink offerings, including 7Up, unveiled its 2025 flavor lineup for the US. The launch includes the permanent return of 7Up Tropical, a drink that made its debut in 2024 as a limited-time offering. Retail stores across the states now offer the regular and zero-sugar versions of the flavor.

Regarding the release of this 2025 fresh lineup, Eric Gorli, President of U.S. Refreshment Beverages at KDP, said:

"Our 2025 cold beverage pipeline builds on our strong track record of delivering successful consumer-centric innovation across our portfolio of legendary brands."

The statement continued:

"Our experts, from flavor scientists to trend spotters, have crafted a dynamic lineup across soft drinks, waters, teas and juices that will offer consumers nationwide even more choice through new fruit flavors, modern twists on familiar favorites and zero sugar options."

7Up Tropical is a fusion of the iconic 7Up flavor with a tropical twist of peach and mango. Each can contains 140 calories and 38 grams of sugar. Other items in the ingredients list include high fructose corn syrup for sweetness, citric acid, and natural flavors for the tropical fruit taste. It further uses potassium benzoate as a preservative and Yellow 5, Yellow 6, and Red 40 for color.

The zero-sugar version has zero calories and employs aspartame and acesulfame potassium for sweetness. The 12-can pack of both the drinks comes with the same price tag.

Netizens' reactions towards 7Up Tropical

7Up posted about these drinks on their official Instagram page on February 4, and foodies showed a positive response to them.

"Just cracked my first can of the zero sugar, it is PHENOMENAL!! Please keep this around forever!!!!"" a user, @waxmama2017, commented on the post.

"Please keep this one around. Even thought Walmart is selling them $19.00 a 12 pack. I bought 2 20 oz bottle at Krogers for way cheaper to try. This is a winner in my book," another user, @mistylmonasco, commented on the post.

Other additions by Keurig Dr Pepper in its 2025 drinks portfolio

Apart from 7Up Tropical, KDP unveils 6 more drinks under its sub-labels, which are:

Dr Pepper Blackberry

Snapple Peach Tea & Lemonade

Bai Simbu Strawberry

Bai Shala Coconut Strawberry

A&W Ice Cream Sundae

RC Cola Zero Sugar

The official website of 7Up markets these drinks as "A Vacation for Your Taste Buds." Soda lovers who prefer a fruity taste can give this drink a try. Also, drinks enthusiasts can experiment with different 7Up drinks with the help of recipes given on the company's official page.

