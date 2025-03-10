Dutch Bros' new Spring Menu: Returning favorites, availability, and more details explored

The famous American coffee chain Dutch Bros has recently brought back three of its fan-favorite seasonal drinks. The brand revived its Spring fever dream menu and offered the much-loved drink trio, which includes Poppin’ Boba Hyperchrome, Brownie Batter Mocha, and Birthday cake with soft top.

The brand has once again introduced its spring fever dream mixtape trio, in which two drinks are coffee-based and one is a flavored energy drink. The brand also introduces Blue Raz Poppin’ Boba, a new twist on Poppin’ Boba Hyperchrome.

The comeback was announced by Dutch Bros on February 27. The drinks, however, hit the stores on March 1 and will be served under seasonal menu offerings till the supplies last.

Dutch Bros' Spring Fever Dream Mixtape brings back three iconic dinks; explore details

Started in 1992 as a pushcart, Dutch Bros has grown into an established beverage business. Today, the brand operates around 1,000 stores across 18 states in America. From iced drinks to hot beverages, the label offers a wide array of drinks, some of which have become a go-to choice for many. In addition to its regular offerings, Dutch Bros often excites fans with its seasonal drinks.

Responding to popular demand, the brand has now brought back three of its limited-time drinks for the spring season. While unveiling the Spring Fever Dream Mixtape, which features the fan-favorite drinks trio, the Chief Marketing Officer at Dutch Bros, Tana Davila, said:

“The spring fever dream mixtape trio combines Dutch Bros’ love for music with our dedication to bringing exciting flavors to our customers. These drinks offer a variety of fun flavors and we couldn’t be more excited to share each one with our customers.”

The trio includes the following drinks:

Poppin’ Boba Hyperchrome – This drink is made with the company's signature Rebel energy drink, blended with orange, passion fruit, and pomegranate flavors. Customers can further customize it by adding either the classic Strawberry Poppin' Boba or the new Blue Raz (Blue Raspberry) Poppin' Boba.

Brownie Batter Mocha – This brownie batter drink is a creamy delight, made with a dark chocolate mocha and topped with DB's renowned Soft Top (a sweet and creamy milk-based topping) and brownie pieces.

Birthday Cake with Soft Top – This option features a cupcake-flavored breve mixed with espresso, topped with a layer of Soft Top and finished with birthday sprinkles. The drink is available in both hot and iced versions.

How did fans react to these drinks?

Dutch Bros posted about these drinks on their Instagram handle on March 1 and got some exciting reactions from fans. Some of the responses are as follows:

"I definitely need to grab a hyperchrome rebel with the new blue razz poppin’ boba this week!" a user named @jenplusgwen commented.

I’ve been looking everywhere for a coffee like the coco puffs one at Disneyland since I stopped going. I’m VERY excited to try the brownie mocha one.", another user @xspooky_boo reacted on the post.

"So dreamy 💭💫 getting the brownie batter mocha immediately!!," @lexishangraw commented.

Apart from these recent seasonal offerings, the coffee house has also introduced two new St. Patrick’s Day-themed drinks, the Emerald Rebel and the Lucky Mint Shake. The drinks are available from March 10. Fans can grab these and the drinks mentioned above from participating stores or order from the brand's app.

