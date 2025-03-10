Whoa Dough introduces new Gluten-Free Brownie Batter Ready-to-Bake Cookie Dough

Whoa Dough, known for its allergen-free cookie dough snack bars, has introduced a new ready-to-bake gluten-free brownie batter cookie dough. The snack bar label announced the product's release on February 26 via a press release.

Ad

According to the announcement, the new offering would be available starting the first week of March at select retailers across the US. Similar to the products in its lineup, the cookie dough would come in a 6.9oz pack, which is enough to bake nine cookies. While the press release did not specify the price, Whoa Dough currently sells its other ready-to-bake cookie dough packs for $6.99.

Whoa Dough's New Brownie Batter Cookie Dough becomes third addition to its ready-to-bake lineup

Ad

Todd Goldstein founded Whoa Dough in 2020, inspired by his personal gluten allergy and a desire for tasty yet allergen-free cookies. Today, the label is offering gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, soy-free, and Kosher-certified snacks.

Currently, the brand provides a wide range of cookie dough snack bars and two ready-to-bake cookie dough options. The newly introduced dough joins the existing Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookie flavors of ready-to-bake cookie dough. Speaking about the launch, the founder said:

Ad

"Adding Whoa Dough Brownie Batter Ready-to-Bake to our lineup is a chocolate lover's dream come true. Plus, our cookie dough is crafted to meet the needs of those with celiac disease and those seeking versatile and better-for-you snacks."

Todd further added:

"Whether enjoyed raw or baked, our rich, fudgy brownie batter offers the ultimate indulgence. This launch brings even more inclusivity and excitement to the Whoa Dough family—it's a win-win and, dare we say, a home run!"

Ad

The new Brownie Batter Ready-to-Bake Cookie Dough was featured at Expo West, held in California from March 5 to March 7, 2025. It is an egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, non-GMO Project Verified, and OU kosher-certified offering. Considering its ingredients, the offering can be labeled as a 'better for you' version of traditional brownie mixes.

Cookie lovers can bake cookies from the new brownie batter in 8-10 minutes or even consume it directly. Similar to other ready-to-bake doughs, one pack consists of 10 servings, and each serving is 45 g. One serving of the new dough contains 8 g of sugar and offers 90 calories.

Ad

As per the brand, its products are certified by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization. The company also keeps special preventions to keep other allergens at bay. About the manufacturing precautions, the FAQ page of the brand states:

"Our products are not manufactured in an allergen-free facility, but the machines are cleaned and tested for allergens before every run. Our peanut butter flavors are run on a shared line, but on a different date and are thoroughly cleaned and tested."

Ad

Some popular products of Whoa Dough

Ad

Whoa Dough first gained traction with its cookie dough snack bars, available in eight different flavors. Each snack bar comes in a 1.6 oz pack and offers 140 to 160 calories, based on the ingredients used. A 4-bar pack of these snack bars costs $9.99, whereas a 10-bar pack comes for $24.99. The eight different flavors of these ready-to-eat cookie snack bars are:

Chocolate Chip

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

Sugar Cookie

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

Oatmeal

Sugar Sprinkle

Brownie Batter

Ad

For cookie dough lovers, the brand has also listed 17 recipes on its webpage, inspired by its snack bars. Baking enthusiasts can try their hands at these delicacies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback