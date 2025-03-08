Good Eat'n launches new Dairy-Free White Cheddar Popcorn: Price, availability, and more details explored

Founded by NBA star Chris Paul, Good Eat'n is a snack brand that offers plant-based munchies. Now, the label has added a new dairy-free white cheddar popcorn to its product lineup. Good Eat'n made the announcement of its new offering via press release on February 25, 2025. The product is making its exclusive debut at Expo West 2025.

The Dairy-Free White Cheddar Popcorn from the brand will soon be available for purchase on the brand's official website and on the GoPuff app. The popcorn comes in 1 oz and 4.4 oz packs—the smaller pack will cost $1.99, and the bigger one will be available for $4.99.

Good Eat'n is launching the vegan cheese popcorn at this year's Expo West

Veganism is growing, and so are the snack options. Joining the trend, Chris Paul's plant-based snack label has offered popcorn in the fan-favorite white cheddar cheese flavor. On the launch of this product, the founder of Good Eat'n, Chris Paul, said:

"The White Cheddar Popcorn is our latest example of raising the bar in the better-for-you snacking space by coming up with a product that tastes just like dairy but is 100% plant-based. Our White Cheddar Popcorn is a game-changer—it's packed with flavor and perfect for on-the-go for those who are looking to make an easy lifestyle change without compromising on taste."

To make the launch more relevant, the brand has chosen Expo West 2025 to showcase this latest offering. The brand will eventually make this product available for purchase on its website and GoPuff app. April Siler, the CEO of the brand, provided the following information about the launch:

"At Good Eat'n, we're always pushing the boundaries to deliver crave-worthy, plant-based snacks. Cheese is the number one flavor in popcorn, yet there hasn't been a vegan option that truly tastes like dairy cheese, until now."

April Siler added:

"Our White Cheddar Popcorn is so delicious, it has even vegans asking, 'Is this really dairy-free?' We can't wait to introduce it at Expo West and make it available to even more consumers through our online store."

As the brand claims, this new item is also free from artificial dyes and gluten.

What other snacks does Good Eat'n offer?

The brand is offering a healthy mix of "better for you" plant-based snacks. Inspired by Chris Pual's own veganism, the label claims to offer natural yet tasty snacks. Currently, Good Eat'n is making tortilla chips, popcorn, and puffs in different flavors. This newly added vegan cheese popcorn expands the existing popcorn lineup, which consists of only the 'cookies and creme' flavor.

The brand is striving to make its plant-based snacks a go-to option even among non-vegans. The label explains its mission on the official website in the following words:

"We’re taking plant-based foods to the next level by turning familiar favorites into craveable snacks you can eat by the bag. Whether you’re a plant-based pro, or don’t really mess with veggies like that, we know you’ve never tasted anything quite like this. Don’t believe us? Go ahead, take a bite."

This flavor will soon hit the shelves, meanwhile, vegan snack lovers can explore more options available on the Good Eat'n website.

