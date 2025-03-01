5 high protein vegetarian snacks to try

There has been an increase in high protein vegetarian snacks as people become more aware of nutrition and macro nutrients, and are looking for nutrient-dense, plant-based options to support their dietary needs. For those with a vegetarian lifestyle, ensuring sufficient protein intake may seem challenging, since plant sources often do not provide all essential amino acids as animal-based sources do.

That said, several high-protein vegetarian snacks and food items help meet protein goals even with vegetarian dietary preferences. From legumes to chickpeas, several of these high-protein vegetarian snacks go a long way in terms of protein content, without compromising on taste or convenience.

Roasted chickpeas, Greek Yogurt, and other high protein vegetarian snacks to try

Roasted chickpeas

Chickpeas are a popular source of plant-based protein, with about 15 grams of protein per cup. They are also high in fibre, which helps people stay fuller for longer. Roasted chickpeas with their crunch texture are easy to make in a lot of different flavor combinations, making them an excellent option for high protein vegetarian snacks.

Roasted chickpeas are easy to make and a great alternative to processed crunchy snacks (Image via Unsplash)

Method of preparation

Preheat the oven to 400F Drain and rinse canned chickpeas, and pat them dry with a paper towel. Toss the chickpeas in olive oil, salt, and seasoning of choice, Paprika, cumin, and garlic powder are popular choices. Make sure the chickpeas are evenly coated. Spread the chickpeas evenly on a baking sheet, and roast for 25 to 30 minutes. Shake and toss the chickpeas periodically to ensure that the crisping is even.

Greek yogurt with nuts and seeds

Greek yogurt is a popular protein-rich, dairy-based option, with about 15-20 grams of protein per serving. With nuts and seeds, Greek yogurt as a snack provides healthy fats, fiber, and essential micronutrients.

Greek yogurt with fresh berries makes for a dessert-like high protein snack (Image via Canva)

Method of preparation

Use plain Greek yogurt to avoid added sugars. Add a mix of nuts like almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flax seeds. Make sure to soak the chia seeds beforehand. Add fresh fruits and berries for more flavor, and maple syrup or honey for some sweetness.

Cottage cheese with berries and almond butter

Like Greek yogurt, cottage cheese is a high protein dairy product with about 14 grams of protein per half-cup serving. Cottage cheese has a slow digesting protein called casein, which helps people stay fuller for longer.

The berries provide a tart contrast to the creaminess of the cottage cheese, and the almond butter balances the palate while adding to the protein content.

Berries and almond butter add antioxidants and healthy fats, making the combination a wholesome option for high protein vegetarian snacks.

Cottage cheese contains casein, a slow digesting protein (Image via Canva)

Method of preparation

Scoop half a cup of protein cheese into a bowl. Add a pinch of salt to enhance the overall flavor. Top the cottage cheese with berries of choice, such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Add a dollop of almond butter, and a bit of maple syrup for a sweeter snack.

Hummus with whole grain crackers or vegetables

Hummus, a chickpeas-based dip, packs about eight grams of protein per serving, and pairs well with everything crunchy, such as fresh vegetables and whole grain crackers, both of which are excellent sources of fibre.

Homemade Hummus - Source: Getty

Method of preparation

Use store-bought hummus, or prepare it at home by blending chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and olive oil. Here is how you can make hummus at home like a Top Chef Winner. Serve the dip with whole grain crackers, carrots sticks, cucumber slices or bell pepper strips for a fresh, wholesome snack.

Tofu or tempeh bites

Tofu and tempeh are amongst the best vegetarian sources of protein, with about 10 to 19 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving. Tofu and tempeh are both soy-based proteins that contain all the essential amino acids. When prepared right, they make for excellent high protein vegetarian snacks.

Homestyle Tofu for the Weeknight Veg column in Food - Source: Getty

Method of preparation

Cut the tofu or tempeh into bite-sized cubes. Marinate the cubes with sauces of choice. Soy sauce, garlic, and a bit of honey make for a great combination. Bake the marinated cubes at 375F for about 20 to 25 minutes, flipping them halfway through. Serve the tofu or tempeh bites with a spicy peanut sauce for more flavor.

Nutritional considerations for high protein vegetarian snacks

While there is a wide variety of high protein vegetarian snacks, whether homemade or readymade, to choose from, it is important to take note of the overall nutritional profile of each option.

Some pre-packaged high protein vegetarian snacks may contain added sugars, sodium or artificial ingredients that diminish the health benefits of the item. Reading the labels and choosing whole, minimally processed snacks ensures that the protein-rich snacks are healthy and effective.

Moreover, it is important to be mindful of overall nutrition, and not just overall protein intake, having a balanced mix of protein sources is key. Since some plant-based protein sources lack one or more og the essential amino acids, having a mix of different food groups, such as dairy-based foods with whole grains, can go a long way in ensuring a complete amino acid profile.

For those wanting to incorporate high protein vegetarian snacks into their diet, paying attention to variety and quality ensures both taste and more wholesome nutrition.

