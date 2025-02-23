All you need to know about Biena's new Crispy Edamame

Biena has launched an exciting new product - Crispy Edamame. The healthy snacking company is bringing a new high-protein item to its shelves.

Biena was launched in 2012 by Poorvi Patodia. While they have a host of healthy snack options, they are known for their chickpea snacks, the product they launched with. These come in the form of bars or puffs and are high in protein, fibre, and other macros.

The company now has a new healthy vegetarian addition to its line of products.

1 serving of Crispy Edamame has 13g of protein

There has been a rise in demand for plant-based, less processed snack options that are high in protein. Biena Snacks provide that with their chickpea offerings but have gone a step further now. They have introduced the Crispy Edamame.

One serving of this crispy edamame contains 13g of protein! This is similar to two eggs and much higher than many nut or meat-based snacks. Moreover, it is made with 100% avocado oil.

While introducing the new product, Poorvi Patodia said in a press release:

"Consumers want higher-protein snacks that are plant-based and minimally processed, but those options are limited. We saw this gap and knew we could deliver something better. Biena Crispy Edamame packs 12-13g of plant protein per serving, with simple ingredients and a crave-worthy crunch—making it a game-changer in the snack aisle."

"The consumer landscape is evolving rapidly," added Patodia. "With trends like GLP-1 medications, a focus on building lean muscle, and younger generations embracing new food choices, we are at a pivotal moment. These shifts align perfectly with Biena's values and products."

Biena snacks' demands grew by about 46% in the second half of 2024, as per Nielsen (via PR Newswire).

Biena's Crispy Edamame's flavors and other details

The protein-rich crispy edamame offers a great crunch and protein with other health benefits as well. It is gluten-free, low-carb, free from any artificial ingredients, and made with 100% avocado oil.

This comes in three different flavors:

Ranch - a creamy, tangy, and non-dairy ranch-based flavor.

- a creamy, tangy, and non-dairy ranch-based flavor. Himalayan Pink Salt - the salt helps increase crunch.

- the salt helps increase crunch. Chili Lime - lime with a chili kick at the end.

The crispy edamame will be available in individual packs of 30 grams or in 4.75-ounce bags.

The new product will be available at retailers or online from March 2025 and at Kroger stores from June 2025.

Biena's other healthy snacks

Currently, the company has two main products available on its website - Crispy thins and Roasted chickpea snacks. Both of these have chickpeas as their primary ingredients and are gluten-free, low-carb, and use no artificial ingredients.

The description for Crispy Thins on the website reads:

"If you've ever mindlessly eaten a whole bag of chips and felt the junk food crash afterwards - this snack is for you. Tasty Thins have 35 crisps per serving, so you can snack to your heart's content!"

This comes in three different flavors:

Himalayan Pink Salt

Hawaiian BBQ

Nacho

Meanwhile, the Roasted Chickpea snacks are just roasted chickpeas in different flavors. It is also gluten-free, peanut-free, and dairy-free.

These come in six different flavors:

Sea Salt

Honey Roasted

Rockin' Ranch

Lil' Bit of Everything

Barbeque

Habanero

All these snacks are available on the company's website and multiple retailers across the country.

