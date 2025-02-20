OAKBERRY introduces new Sorbet Pints: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

OAKBERRY, a Brazillian açaí bowl and smoothie chain, is expanding into the consumer packaged goods industry. According to PR Newswire, the brand, in partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market, is introducing a new product category of Sorbet Pints.

For its first-ever venture into the CPG (Consumer packaged goods) space, the brand is launching açaí-based sorbet in three exciting flavors, Classic Açaí Sorbet, Açaí Sorbet with Peanut Butter Chunks, and Açaí Sorbet with Banana and Strawberry Chunks.

The new Sorbet Pints are now available nationwide, exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market locations.

OAKBERRY’s new Sorbet Pints

OAKBERRY, known for its layered açaí bowls and smoothies, has introduced its always-fresh, nutrient-rich açaí to the supermarket freezer aisle for the first time. Said to be versatile, their all-new sorbets will bring the same energy to fans at home as their in-store menu.

Ready to eat, these nutrient-packed sorbets can be enjoyed in the morning as breakfast, a refreshing snack between meals, or as a healthy sweet treat at the end of the day. Balancing flavor and nutrients, the superfood brand’s Sorbet Pints offering is designed to offer an ultimate “choose-your-own-açaí-adventure” and satisfy every craving at home.

Bruno Cardinali, Global CMO at OAKBERRY, stated in a press release on February 18:

“As the #1 quick-service açaí brand in the world, OAKBERRY is always looking to give our fans more opportunities to enjoy our products, and our partnership with Sprouts lets customers experience our açaí in a completely new way.”

Excited about the new offering, Cardinali added:

"With OAKBERRY Sorbet, any time can be OAK time, and we're excited to see fans adopt açaí into their daily routines."

Flavors

Incorporating the same superior quality and taste as the brand’s in-store açaí offerings, the all-new Sorbet Pints come in three exciting flavors:

Açaí Sorbet - A silky treat featuring the classic taste of the brand’s world-famous açaí.

Açaí Sorbet with Peanut Butter Chunks - This new flavor blends the refreshing acai with sweet-and-salty pops of peanut butter.

Açaí Sorbet with Banana and Strawberry Chunks: This sorbet combines the already delicious açaí base with the fruity goodness of banana and strawberry.

The new Sorbet Pints can be enjoyed as-is from the freezer, or they can be used to give your homemade smoothies and açaí bowls an indulgent upgrade. These sorbets are flexible and can be customized at home with additional toppings.

Availability

According to the press release, the new Sorbet Pints are on sale exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the U.S.

About OAKBERRY

The brand was founded by Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar in Brazil in 2016. This superfood brand serves a refreshing and indulgent menu of açaí bowls and smoothies, which are both visually appealing in layers and customizable. It operates in 40 countries with over 700 locations.

The new addition of frozen pints comes after the brand introduced its OAKMEAL menu category in early 2025, followed by a layered smoothie menu in Fall 2024.

