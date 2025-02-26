How to make Jane Fonda’s high-protein dessert? Recipe explored

Jane Fonda is known for her Oscar-winning acting prowess and her climate activism. She has also long been an advocate for healthy, sustainable living. The Jane Fonda 'workout' videos were the rage in the 80s, and her commitment to wellness has persevered through the years.

A big part of healthy living is nutrition, and the world has moved ahead of viewing 'healthy' as green and bland- and it looks like Jane Fonda agrees. The actress shared a high-protein dessert recipe on her website some time back- a pumpkin spice loaf packed with about 8g of protein per slice.

Ingredients for Jane Fonda's high-protein pumpkin slice

This pumpkin loaf has about a dozen ingredients, many of which are pantry staples. These measurements make a loaf that serves eight. All measurements are as per standard US measurements.

Dry Ingredients

Unbleached flour (2 and 1/2 cups)

Baking powder (2 teaspoons)

Baking soda (1/2 teaspoon)

Salt (1/4 teaspoon)

Sugar (3/4 cup)

Brown Sugar (1/2 cup, firmly packed)

Ground cinnamon (1 and 1/2 teaspoons)

Ground nutmeg (1/4 teaspoon)

Ground clove (1/4 teaspoon)

Spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove add warmth to the pumpkin loaf (Images via Unsplash)

Wet ingredients

Whole eggs (2)

Egg white (from 1 egg)

Pumpkin puree (~2 cups)

Non-fat plain yogurt divided (1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons).

Margarine or butter (1/4 cup)

The recipe

Jane Fonda's pumpkin loaf is fairly easy to make and comes together in about 90 minutes.

Jane Fonda's pumpkin loaf has about 8g of protein (Image via Canva)

Step 1: Prepare the oven

Preheat the oven to 350F, and grease or line a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper.

Step 2: Prepare dry ingredients and wet ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and the ground spices until evenly combined. Set aside.

In a separate large bowl, first whisk the butter or margarine and both the sugars until it is creamy. Then add the eggs and egg white, mixing it until well blended. Once ready, mix in the pumpkin puree and yogurt and whisk it until it is smooth.

Step 3: Combine wet and dry ingredients

Slowly and carefully, add the dry mix to the wet mix, folding and mixing well. Stir it gently until it is all fully combined- overmixing the batter can lead to a denser texture. Once done, transfer the batter to the prepared pan, and smooth the top with a spatula.

Step 4: Bake

Bake the loaf for about 60 minutes in the preheated oven. To check if done, insert a toothpick in the center. If it comes out clean, the loaf is ready.

Step 5: Cool and serve!

Allow the loaf to cool in the pan for about 10 minutes. Once cooled, the loaf is ready to serve. In her recipe, Jane Fonda recommends cutting the loaf into eight slices.

The pumpkin spice loaf can be stored for up to two days at room temperature in an airtight container.

Serving suggestions and customizations

Jane Fonda's pumpkin spice loaf paired with coffee or tea would make a great breakfast; topping it with butter would make it a protein-filled sweet snack. It can also be served as a dessert, warm with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup.

For those looking for extra protein, plain yogurt can be swapped with Greek yogurt. Adding roasted and chopped walnuts or pecan will add a crunchy dimension, and a handful of chocolate chips will add a touch of decadence.

Chocolate chips can make the loaf a little more indulgent (Image via Getty)

Jane Fonda's pumpkin spice loaf is great for those looking for a tasty and nutritious treat. While being a wholesome and delicious breakfast and dessert option, the dessert recipe is quite relevant at a time when the focus on nutrition and protein is on the rise. Give the recipe a try for a nice evening snack, or even a quick breakfast bite.

