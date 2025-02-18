5 important health benefits of eating pumpkins

Pumpkins are a nutritious plant food often associated with the fall season and Halloween decorations. A member of the winter squash family, this fruit is large, round, and vibrant orange in color. Packed with powerful nutrients, vitamins, fiber, minerals, and antioxidants, pumpkin is so much more than just a seasonal treat.

Pumpkins are a hearty delight that is both great for consumption and decoration. From a pie or soup, pumpkins can be eaten in many forms. Besides getting baked, roasted, or pureed, the health benefits of pumpkins, including eye health and stress management, make it a year-round staple.

While commonly viewed as a vegetable for its savory flavor, pumpkin is a seed fruit. Notably, this member of the Cucurbitaceae family (also called cucurbits or the gourd family) of plants is nutritionally versatile with numerous health benefits.

Heart health, digestion, and 3 other important health benefits of pumpkins

1) Immune function

Pumpkin promotes immune health (Image via Unsplash)

Pumpkin is high in vitamins, which helps boost the immune system. According to USA Today, Samantha Cassetty, a registered dietitian and nutrition and wellness expert, reveals that including a cup of pumpkin in a diet can provide over one day’s requirement of vitamins, which is a key compound to supporting immune function. Vitamin A helps to develop white blood cells, which helps the body in fighting infection.

Pumpkin is also rich in vitamins C, E, and iron. These components promote antibodies and strengthen your immunity, helping the body combat infections and illnesses as well.

2) Eyesight

Pumpkin soup is creamy and healthy (Image via Unsplash)

Pumpkins are a proven source of vitamin A. This component also plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy vision. USA Today quotes Keri Gans, a registered dietitian nutritionist and certified dialysis nurse, saying:

“Vitamin A helps our vision by producing certain pigments your retina needs to work properly.”

Thus, in addition to aiding immune health, including pumpkin in your diet may benefit your vision. Pumpkins also contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which may reduce the chances of sight loss, which is common with age.

3) Heart health

Pumpkin is easy to incorporate in a diet (Image via Unsplash)

Pumpkin is rich in nutrients and minerals, which have been linked to improving heart health. The food plant contains calcium, potassium, fiber, and vitamin C, which play a crucial role in regulating blood pressure and lowering cholesterol levels.

Easy to incorporate into diets, pumpkins also reduce the risk of stroke and maintain good heart health.

4) Digestion

Pumpkin pie can be a part of a balanced diet (Image via Unsplash)

Pumpkin contains fiber, which is a key nutrient that supports gut health. Besides making one feel full, fiber also promotes regular bowel movements. Registered dietitian nutritionist and certified dialysis nurse Keri Gans says:

“Fiber may help decrease cholesterol levels, maintain gut health, stabilize blood sugar, and aid in weight management.”

Foods high in fiber also prevent constipation. Thus, including fiber-rich pumpkin in your diet can help support digestive health.

5) Stress management

Pumpkin seed is a good source of magnesium (Image via Unsplash)

Pumpkin, as well as pumpkin seeds, are a good source of magnesium, which can help reduce stress and anxiety. Registered dietitian and nutrition and wellness expert Samantha Cassetty says:

“The magnesium in pumpkin may help you sleep better while also regulating the amount of stress hormones you produce.”

The magnesium content in pumpkin can have a soothing effect on the nervous system and help manage cortisol levels in the body.

Available year-round, both fresh and canned pumpkin is easy to incorporate into the diet. Besides the above-mentioned health benefits, eating pumpkin may help maintain healthy blood pressure, build stronger bones, lower the risk of cancer, promote weight loss, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, promote good mood, and be great for the skin.

Whether you like indulging in pumpkin soup or munching on pumpkin seeds, eating this plant food is a delicious way to fortify your overall health.

