5 best fast-food soups to try

Fast-food outlets are generally known for exactly that - food that is fast and easy to make. Fans flock to these outlets for the likes of burgers, fries, pizzas, and more. However, many would perhaps be unaware of the excellent variety and quality of soups available at many of these renowned chains.

While some chains focus on classic soups like chicken noodles or chili, others offer a wide variety. With winter still around, fans can enjoy these hearty and delicious soups at these stores.

Here is a look at five of the best fast-food soups one can get their hands on, as per Taste of Home.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion.

5 best fast-food soups

5) Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Chicken and Noodle Soup (Image via noodles.com)

Known for its noodles and salads, Noodles & Company also serves an excellent bowl of soup. It has just one soup on its menu - Chicken Noodle Soup - which can be ordered on its own or as a side.

It is a classic soup with chicken breast, celery, carrots, onion, and egg noodles in a hearty and delicious broth. A bowl of the chicken noodle soup comes with some oyster crackers. The regular bowl costs $6.55, while the side costs $2.85.

4) Potbelly

Potbelly offers a great range of soups (Image via potbelly.com)

Potbelly is known for its sandwiches and salads but also has a variety of soups on offer. Its soup menu has broccoli cheddar, garden vegetable, loaded baked potato, chicken potpie, and chili.

Their chili is among the fan favorites and comes with oyster crackers. It is a thick chili with meat, beans, pepper, and tomatoes, making for a delicious meal. All of Potbelly's soups come in two sizes, which are worth $4.89 and $6.59, respectively.

3) Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Soup (Image via cafezupas.com)

Unlike the other soups on this list, Cafe Zupas' soups are quite prominent, along with their sandwiches and salads. The fast-food brand is known for using fresh and healthy ingredients, and its soup menu is no different.

Some of their soup options are - Golden curry, chicken enchilada chili, lobster bisque, Wisconsin cauliflower, tomato basil, southwest potato, green chili, chicken noodle, mushroom bisque, and chickpea and vegetable. Evidently, it is an extensive list with something to offer for all fans.

Cafe Zupas' soups come with a baguette roll and a chocolate-covered strawberry. A large portion of the soup here costs $8.29, while the half portion costs $5.99.

2) Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Soup (Image via chick-fil-a.com)

Another fast-food outlet that offers excellent soup is Chick-fil-A. Fans know and enjoy Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwiches, but they also have a delicious classic chicken noodle soup.

The soup contains shredded chicken breast, carrots, celery, and egg noodles in a thick and delicious broth. It is comforting and comes with two packets of saltines. It's available for $4.35. Chick-fil-A also does some seasonal soups like chicken tortilla soup.

1) Culver's

Culver's offers a great range of soups (Image via culvers.com)

This soup would perhaps be the most surprising one on the list because Culver's is known for its burgers, fried chicken, fries, and frozen custard. However, it offers impeccable bowls of soups.

Culver's doesn't have a specific soup menu as it's made fresh at each outlet. Hence, customers can ask for the menu on the day, and it can vary in different outlets. Some of the fast-food chain's soups include broccoli cheese, chicken noodle, vegetable beef, and Boston clam chowder.

However, arguably, the best of Culver's soups is their George's chili. It is a homestyle bowl of chili made with beef, tomatoes, kidney beans, peppers, onions, celery, and pieces. It's medium spicy and comes with some toppings and saltines. It is available for $4.22 a cup.

Aside from these five, fast-food chains like Wendy's and Subway also have a delicious bowl of soup on their menu. While they are available to order in, it's best to have them fresh at the outlets.

