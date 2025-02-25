What is Jane Fonda's net worth? Exploring details about the actress' capital

Jane Fonda is considered one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood. In her career spanning almost seven decades, she has starred in projects of a variety of genres. To this day, she continues to stun audiences with her performances. She was recently awarded the SAG Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards 2025 for her contribution to cinema.

Ad

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fonda has amassed a net worth of approximately $200 million. A considerable part of her fortune comes from her work in the movies. Her income source is not limited to that, as she has also earned millions from selling her workout videos. The amount she received as part of the divorce settlement when she split from Richard Perry added millions to her net worth.

Jane Fonda's net worth in 2025 explored

Jane Fonda at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Image via Getty)

As of January 2025, Jane Fonda's net worth is estimated to be $200 million, with her biggest source of income being her roles in movies and TV shows. Besides the long hiatus she took from the big screen from 1989 to 2005, she has been consistently working as an actress.

Ad

Although the exact salary for her work is not known, it has to be noted that Fonda has starred in some highly successful films. According to The Numbers, some of her highest-grossing movies are Book Club ($105 million), Lee Daniels' The Butler ($177 million), Monster-in-Law ($155 million), On Golden Pond ($119 million) and 9 to 5 ($103 million).

In addition to her movies, Fonda's exercise tapes are also quite popular. She released her first exercise video, Jane Fonda's Workout, in 1982. It was the highest-selling videotape at the time. She has since released over two dozen such tapes.

Ad

The income from her tapes is not known. However, she mentioned in her blog that she gave away the proceeds of the first video to the Campaign for Economic Democracy (CED), a non-profit in California that she started with her ex-husband, Tom Hayden. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the divorce settlement between Fonda and her third husband, Ted Turner, was worth $100 million.

Jane Fonda was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAG Awards 2025

Ad

Ad

Jane Fonda is the daughter of actor Henry Fonda, but she has worked hard to make her identity much larger than that. In almost seven decades of her career, she has contributed a lot to cinema and set an example as an activist.

At the SAG Awards 2025 held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo in Los Angeles, Fonda was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. She issued a call to action with her political statements in her acceptance speech. In a TODAY article dated February 24, 2025, she is reported to have said:

Ad

"Make no mistake, empathy is not weak or woke. And by the way, woke just means you give a damn about other people. Back to empathy. A whole lot of people are going to be really hurt by what is happening, what is coming our way."

She further continued:

"And even if they're of a different political persuasion, we need to call upon our empathy and not judge, but listen from our hearts and welcome them into our tent, because we are going to need a big tent to resist successfully what's coming at us."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback