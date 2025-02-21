Eric Mabius net worth: Fortune explored in wake of Ugly Betty star's recent arrest on grounds of battery

Actor Eric Mabius was recently taken into custody on two misdemeanor charges, including battery and resisting arrest without violence, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. He was transported to the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center after being arrested at around 2 am on Thursday, as per People magazine.

For the unversed, Mabius is best known for portraying Daniel Meade on Ugly Betty and has appeared in two films of the Resident Evil franchise. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he boasts a wealth of around $500,000.

Notably, Eric Mabius was arrested after he reportedly fought with a woman inside a bar. TMZ also acquired Eric’s arrest report which stated that the police received a call regarding a brawl that happened at a Florida-based bar. While an officer arrived at the spot, he witnessed Mabius seemingly trying to help a woman get back on her feet. The police noted that both were "extremely intoxicated."

A report by Page Six stated that the woman came with Eric Mabius to the bar and that she was a close friend of the Cruel Intentions star. However, the woman allegedly started getting disrespectful to everyone inside the bar due to which the bartender told her to leave the place.

According to the same publication, the woman allegedly started spittting at everyone. After one of the victims told the woman to leave, the woman shoved her, and Eric intervened in the dispute, reportedly knocking down both women. The victim also claimed that Eric pulled a portion of her hair after she fell.

The fight was broken by the people inside the bar. However, Mabius was not in control when he was taken out of the bar and was not willing to listen to the officers to sit. The arrest report also mentioned that Eric attempted to stand and walk behind one of the officers.

Eric Mabius wealth and earnings: Acting career explored

Eric Mabius has accumulated a huge fanbase over the years with his work in films and television. This additionally helped him to become the owner of different properties at the same time, with one of them located in Massachusetts. It was purchased at $435,000 in 2015, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Eric Mabius’ journey as an actor started almost 30 years ago when he appeared in a black comedy film, Welcome to the Dollhouse. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native later became famous for being featured as Daniel Meade in Ugly Betty.

Mabius was a part of the ABC show for around four years and his character was the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine Mode. The character was portrayed as a womanizer and he also had a battle with his brother Alexis to take over their father as the CEO of Meade Publishing.

In 2014, Eric Mabius was also seen as Oliver O’Toole in the Hallmark series, Signed, Sealed, and Delivered. Eric spoke about the character in an interview with Pop Culture Principle on July 11, 2018 and said:

“I am fiercely proud of Oliver, but I feel like he’s on the journey of peeling back the onion. He’s really become a more three-dimensional person in his life and his interactions with the people around him and his ability to show love and receive love from family and friends.”

In 2002, he appeared as Matt Addison in the popular action horror film, Resident Evil and played Alex Corvis in the superhero film The Crow: Salvation. He has many other TV shows in his credits, including The L Word, CSI: Miami, Blue Bloods, and Chicago Fire.

