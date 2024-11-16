"Homer Simpson is Jake Paul with Jaundice?- Netizens react as the Simpsons prediction on Mike Tyson fight appears to come true

On Friday, November 15, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, boxer Mike Tyson lost an eight-round heavyweight fight against 27-year-old opponent Jake Paul. The YouTuber-turned-boxer used a series of punches to jab Tyson's torso and face. Paul then scored 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73 from all three judges and won the fight.

Since the beginning, Paul dominated Mike Tyson, seized total control of the fight, and prevented the renowned fighter from regaining his rhythm. As per Mint's November 16 report, Paul acknowledged and applauded Tyson after the fight, referring to him as "the greatest of all time."

Meanwhile, following this, a still from an episode of the animated show The Simpsons started to resurface on the internet, where the show's makers seemingly predicted the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. In the episode, the lead character, Homer Simpson, is shown fighting an African-American boxer named Drederick Tatum and wins.

Trending

However, it should be noted that this is not true. In the first picture, Homer is seen fighting Drederick. However, in the episode, he loses the fight. The second picture is from the fights he won with other boxers before he fought Tatum.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, once the clip went viral, netizens thought that the show, famous for its eerie and accurate predictions of vital future events, seemed to have done it again. As Drederick seemingly looks a lot like Mike Tyson, one netizen claimed that Homer is just Paul with "jaundice," referring to his skin color, which is yellow.

“Lol. So Homer Simpson is Jake Paul with jaundice?” wrote one X user.

Expand Tweet

Others also felt the same way. They claimed that the show really “predicted everything” and they have never “missed a prediction.”

“The Simpsons really predicted everything,” said another user.

“He predicted right,” another one affirmed.

“I swear they have never missed a prediction…,” wrote another X user.

Other X users shared similar opinions and said the show needed to be “studied.” One even said that the cartoon is allegedly “secretly running the world.”

“Simpsons need to be studied,” one user commented.

“That's because the Simpsons are secretly running the world, like a bunch of yellow puppet masters pulling the strings while you're stuck watching reruns, LOL,” one said jokingly.

“Blame the Simpsons for everything,” another one said.

The Simpsons failed to predict Jake Paul winning over Mike Tyson

The Simpsons allegedly predicted Jake's win over Mike Tyson (Image via Disney+ Hotstar)

In the two-minute rounds between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, the latter had been ahead of the game from the start. The fight's sixth round did get a little dull as the two fighters circled one another, but it quickly became an amazing clash when the crowd started chanting "Tyson."

After Paul stopped the chanting with a flurry of jabs, Tyson eventually conceded defeat. Following the fight, the two were spotted embracing.

Meanwhile, in the viral Simpsons episode, Homer's son, Bart Simpsons is robbed of his Star Trek belt by three bullies: Dolph, Jimbo, and Kearney. Following that, Homer faces their fathers and is also beaten, but he scares them by taking all of their blows and remaining unflappable/ This leads to Moe, the bartender, teaching Homer how to fight. He eventually participates in boxing matches.

In his early matches, Homer typically defeats opponents who don't fight hard. After a while, Moe's old boxing manager, Lucius Sweet, shows up with a proposal for Moe. Together, they set up a huge, star-studded fight between Homer and the undefeated boxing champion Drederick Tatum.

In the first few seconds of the battle, Tatum shows how vicious and unstoppable he is. Homer then lets go of his strategy of playing on the defense and decides to hit his opponent, but he misses. Tatum eventually overpowers Homer. Moe pulls the severely battered Homer out of the ring just before Tatum is ready to deliver a potentially lethal blow.

Hence, it should be noted that the show’s makers didn’t predict the event correctly, and the picture, which has been making rounds on the internet, has been taken out of context.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback