Costco’s new Samlip Official Yakgwa Honey Cookies: All you need to know about the Korean treat

Costco has introduced the Samlip Official Yakgwa Honey Cookies to select U.S. stores, offering shoppers a taste of a traditional Korean dessert, as per Parade. The 52.8-ounce bags, priced at $9.97, were spotted in New York and California locations from February 10 onwards, sparking interest among fans of international snacks.

Social media users, including the Instagram account @costcoaisles, describe the cookies as having a “rich honey flavor” with a subtle spicy note, though availability may be limited.

What are Samlip Official Yakgwa Honey Cookies?

Yakgwa Honey Cookies (Image via Instagram/@samlip.official)

The Samlip Official Yakgwa Honey Cookies are a deep-fried Korean treat made from wheat flour, honey, sesame oil, ginger juice, and rice wine. Originating from Yakgwa, a dessert historically served during ceremonies and holidays. The cookies are fried, soaked in honey or malt syrup, and shaped into floral or geometric designs.

Samlip, a South Korean brand established in 1969, specializes in traditional baked goods and snacks, positioning these cookies as a cultural staple and a modern convenience. Each bag contains individually wrapped cookies, a format designed for freshness and portion control. Costco’s decision to stock the product aligns with its trend of offering global snacks, such as Japanese mochi or Mexican conchas, in bulk quantities.

Cultural roots of Yakgwa

Yakgwa dates back to Korea’s Goryeo Dynasty (918–1392), which was reserved for royalty and rituals due to its labor-intensive preparation. The name Yakgwa translates to “medicinal confection,” referencing the historical use of honey and spices believed to have health benefits.

Today, it is commonly enjoyed during Lunar New Year, weddings, and ancestral ceremonies. Samlip’s version modernizes the recipe for mass production while retaining core ingredients. The cookies are pre-fried and pre-soaked in syrup, eliminating the need for home preparation.

Availability and pricing

As of February 10, the Samlip Official Yakgwa Honey Cookies are available at Costco warehouses in New York and California, with unconfirmed reports of sightings in New Jersey, according to Parade. The product is priced at $9.97 per 52.8-ounce bag and is marketed as a limited-time offering.

Instagram user @costco_doesitagain warned followers that “supplies will not last long,” citing brisk sales at their local store. Costco has not confirmed whether the item will expand to other states or become a permanent fixture.

How shoppers are using the cookies

Social media reviews highlight versatile uses for the Samlip Official Yakgwa Honey Cookies. Some consumers pair them with vanilla ice cream or crumble them over yogurt, while others microwave the cookies briefly to enhance their crispness. Many enjoy them alongside coffee or tea, noting the balance of sweetness and spice.

Instagram account @costcoaisles recommended the cookies as a “unique alternative to mainstream desserts,” though they emphasized their distinct texture—chewy yet firm due to the frying process.

A nod to global snack trends

Costco’s addition of Samlip Official Yakgwa Honey Cookies reflects growing consumer interest in international flavors. Recent launches like ube-flavored bao and matcha mochi have performed well, suggesting demand for authentic, ready-to-eat global treats.

While the cookies cater to Korean-American communities, their appeal has broadened to adventurous foodies and bulk shoppers seeking novelty. However, the product’s regional exclusivity has disappointed some fans, with social media users urging Costco to expand distribution.

Whether the Samlip Official Yakgwa Honey Cookies become a staple or a fleeting trend, their arrival underscores Costco’s strategy to diversify its snack aisle with culturally significant items. For now, shoppers in select states can explore this Korean classic—while others wait, hoping their local warehouse is next in line.

